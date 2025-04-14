Sweet Dreams Memorial Gardens Kick Off Fundraiser!

This package will help build our garden’s water features, which will include a reflecting pool, fountains, and of course, the waterway that our Rainbow Bridge will cross over. It will also include a beautifully engraved wooden bench overlooking one of these serene water features, placed in a prominent area that allows for peaceful views of the water and space for reflection. You will also find a statue resembling your pet near your bench and water feature. There will be multiple plantings around your bench and an additional plaque dedicated to your pet with a personal story or memory. After submitting your information and payment, you will receive a welcome email joining our Sweet Dreams Memorial Gardens Family and how you can keep up with our progress. In the days after submitting, you will receive a phone call from Memorial Gardens Director, Melissa Daywalt, to plan your section of garden so that it is a perfect reflection of your families’ love for your late pet.