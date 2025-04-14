Sweet Dreams Memorial Gardens Kick Off Fundraiser!

A 4” x 8” brick with a 2-line engraving of your choice to memorialize your beloved pet. This will go into our welcome path at the entrance of our garden. After submitting you will get an email and link to design your brick! After submitting, you will also receive a welcome email joining our Sweet Dreams Memorial Gardens Family and how you can keep up with our progress.
This package includes a plant placed in the garden to honor your pet. You will have the option of choosing the type of plant that speaks most to you and reminds you of your pet. We can also help you with meaningful suggestions. Your pet and family's name will also be included in a plaque honoring the families who came together to grow this space. You will receive a welcome email joining our Sweet Dreams Memorial Gardens Family and how you can keep up with our progress.
Many trees will be planted in our new Memorial Garden, and your support will dedicate a tree to your pet and family. This level will include a tree planted and a memorial engraving at the site of your tree, remembering your pet. We invite you to come and decorate your tree for holidays and special occasions. You will also receive a welcome email joining our Sweet Dreams Memorial Gardens Family and how you can keep up with our progress.
This special memorial package will include an engraved bench in our garden dedicated to your family and pet(s). You will have the option of choosing your engraving to go on your bench. You will also receive a welcome email joining our Sweet Dreams Memorial Gardens Family and how you can keep up with our progress. There will be a limited number of benches available.
Come spend time on the rainbow bridge and reconnect with your loved one. From the rainbow bridge, gaze over our incredible water features and see a personalized bench or statue dedicated to your pet. After submitting your order you will receive an email asking for more information regarding your pet who has passed, so that we can create a beautiful memorial, with your input, on the rainbow bridge. You will also receive a welcome email joining our Sweet Dreams Memorial Gardens Family and how you can keep up with our progress.
This package includes a dedicated garden space with a beautiful bench and statue that closely resembles your pet. You will have the opportunity to place your pets collar and tag on your pets statue. Your customized garden space will have plantings just for your pet. You will have the opportunity to tell us your favorite plants and if any have particular significance to you and your pet, so that we can personalize your space in the memorial garden. This will be a very special area, custom designed to be a beautiful and lasting tribute to your pet and family. You will also receive a welcome email joining our Sweet Dreams Memorial Gardens Family and how you can keep up with our progress.
This package will help build our garden’s water features, which will include a reflecting pool, fountains, and of course, the waterway that our Rainbow Bridge will cross over. It will also include a beautifully engraved wooden bench overlooking one of these serene water features, placed in a prominent area that allows for peaceful views of the water and space for reflection. You will also find a statue resembling your pet near your bench and water feature. There will be multiple plantings around your bench and an additional plaque dedicated to your pet with a personal story or memory. After submitting your information and payment, you will receive a welcome email joining our Sweet Dreams Memorial Gardens Family and how you can keep up with our progress. In the days after submitting, you will receive a phone call from Memorial Gardens Director, Melissa Daywalt, to plan your section of garden so that it is a perfect reflection of your families’ love for your late pet.
