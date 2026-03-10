Sweet Magnolias and Southern Charm - Kentucky Derby Day Party

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About this event
Your General Admission ticket includes entry to the Sweet Magnolias & Southern Charm Derby Day Party and complimentary mint juleps to celebrate the Run for the Roses. Guests will enjoy an elevated Derby Day experience featuring delicious bites, lively music, and the excitement of watching the most thrilling two minutes in sports. Additional cocktails, wine, and beverages will be available at the cash bar. Come dressed in your Bayou Derby Chic best and celebrate an afternoon of Southern Charm, Style, and Community.
VIP Table for 8 – $500
Elevate your experience at the Sweet Magnolias & Southern Charm Derby Day Party in style with a reserved VIP table for eight guests.
Your VIP table includes two bottles of wine or champagne of your choice, along with a complimentary mint juleps for each guest to toast the Run for the Roses.
8 complimentary signature THRIVE! Derby cups for your unlimited mint juleps for each VIP guest.
You can't loose with this VIP Package!
VIP Table for 6 – $375
Elevate your experience at the Sweet Magnolias & Southern Charm Derby Day Party in style with a reserved VIP table for eight guests.
Your VIP table includes two bottles of wine or champagne of your choice, along with a complimentary mint juleps for each guest to toast the Run for the Roses.
6 complimentary signature THRIVE! Derby cups for your unlimited mint juleps for each VIP guest.
You can't loose with this VIP Package!
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