Sweet Magnolias and Southern Charm - Kentucky Derby Day Party

VIP Table for 8 – $500

Elevate your experience at the Sweet Magnolias & Southern Charm Derby Day Party in style with a reserved VIP table for eight guests.





Your VIP table includes two bottles of wine or champagne of your choice, along with a complimentary mint juleps for each guest to toast the Run for the Roses.





8 complimentary signature THRIVE! Derby cups for your unlimited mint juleps for each VIP guest.





You can't loose with this VIP Package!







