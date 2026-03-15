Silent Auction Online

http://www.sweetmelissacharters.com/

Sunset Cruises

If fishing is not your forte then gather a few friends and take a day or evening cruise down beautiful Canandaigua Lake to enjoy the refreshing views and weather.



Bring your choice of refreshing beverage and snacks of choice and enjoy the morning, day or evening cruise down any of the lakes offered. With Plenty of comfortable seating available for 13 people take this water taxi anywhere on the lake. Equipped with a stereo and speakers throughout the boat on both levels. Boat is also equipped with underwater blue lights in the water making night trips a blast lighting up the water like a Blue Lagoon for swimming, diving, and fun.