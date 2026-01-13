The ZEAL Foundation

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The ZEAL Foundation

About this raffle

Sweet Serenade: Babyface in Las Vegas Concert

Smooth Romance Ticket (1 entry)
$30

Your chance to win two floor seat tickets to see Babyface in Las Vegas this Valentine’s Weekend! One raffle entry gives you a shot at an unforgettable night of music, romance, and Vegas magic—all while supporting scholarships and community initiatives.

Heart & Harmony (3 entries)
$50

Your chance to win two floor seat tickets to see Babyface in Las Vegas this Valentine’s Weekend! Three raffle entries gives you a shot at an unforgettable night of music, romance, and Vegas magic—all while supporting scholarships and community initiatives.

Face the Music (10 entries)
$100

Your chance to win two floor seat tickets to see Babyface in Las Vegas this Valentine’s Weekend! Ten raffle entries gives you a shot at an unforgettable night of music, romance, and Vegas magic—all while supporting scholarships and community initiatives.

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