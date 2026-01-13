Sweet Serenade: Babyface in Las Vegas Concert

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About this raffle
Your chance to win two floor seat tickets to see Babyface in Las Vegas this Valentine’s Weekend! One raffle entry gives you a shot at an unforgettable night of music, romance, and Vegas magic—all while supporting scholarships and community initiatives.
Your chance to win two floor seat tickets to see Babyface in Las Vegas this Valentine’s Weekend! Three raffle entries gives you a shot at an unforgettable night of music, romance, and Vegas magic—all while supporting scholarships and community initiatives.
Your chance to win two floor seat tickets to see Babyface in Las Vegas this Valentine’s Weekend! Ten raffle entries gives you a shot at an unforgettable night of music, romance, and Vegas magic—all while supporting scholarships and community initiatives.
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