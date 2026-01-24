History on Wheels Museum

Offered by

History on Wheels Museum

About this shop

Sweet Support for Women’s History Month

Heart-Shaped Original Cheesecake item
Heart-Shaped Original Cheesecake
$14

A rich, creamy classic with a smooth vanilla flavor and buttery graham cracker crust. Simple, elegant, and always a favorite. (2 slices)

Heart-Shaped Strawberry Cheesecake item
Heart-Shaped Strawberry Cheesecake
$14

Creamy cheesecake topped with sweet, glossy strawberries for the perfect balance of rich and refreshing. (2 slices)

Heart-Shaped Turtle Cheesecake item
Heart-Shaped Turtle Cheesecake
$14

A decadent cheesecake layered with caramel, chocolate drizzle, and crunchy pecans, indulgent and irresistible. (2 slices)

Heart-Shaped Cherry Cheesecake item
Heart-Shaped Cherry Cheesecake
$14

Smooth cheesecake topped with vibrant cherry filling that adds just the right touch of sweetness and tang. (2 slices)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!