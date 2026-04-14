Joshua Tree Homeschool Hub

Hosted by

Joshua Tree Homeschool Hub

About this event

Sweet Tea & Stitches with Miss Cheryl (June class)

818 N Boeke Rd

Evansville, IN 47711, USA

Class Registration (Non-Member)
$12

10 left!

This secures your spot for the June 20 Sweet Tea & Stitches with Miss Cheryl class.

Includes a $12 Hub Support Fee (non-refundable) which helps cover space, utilities, and operations.

Class fee of $77 is paid separately to Miss Cheryl prior to the start of class.
Open to homeschool students (ages 9+) and parents.
Supply list will be sent after registration.

Member-Only Registration (Waived Fee)
Free
Members only

10 left!

Reserved for current Hub members. Your support fee is waived as part of your membership.

Class fee of $77 is paid separately to Miss Cheryl prior to the start of class.
Open to homeschool students (ages 9+) and parents.
Supply list will be sent after registration.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!