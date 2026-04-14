Sweet Tea & Stitches with Miss Cheryl (June class)

About this event
10 left!
This secures your spot for the June 20 Sweet Tea & Stitches with Miss Cheryl class.
Includes a $12 Hub Support Fee (non-refundable) which helps cover space, utilities, and operations.
Class fee of $77 is paid separately to Miss Cheryl prior to the start of class.
Open to homeschool students (ages 9+) and parents.
Supply list will be sent after registration.
10 left!
Reserved for current Hub members. Your support fee is waived as part of your membership.
Class fee of $77 is paid separately to Miss Cheryl prior to the start of class.
Open to homeschool students (ages 9+) and parents.
Supply list will be sent after registration.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!