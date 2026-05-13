Sweet Tooth Pop-Up

Greek Smile Project

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Greek Smile Project

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Classic Cinnamon Rolls 2-Pack
$13

Soft, fluffy cinnamon rolls swirled with brown sugar and cinnamon and topped with a rich cream cheese frosting. A warm, comforting classic that's impossible to resist.

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Classic Cinnamon Rolls 4-Pack
$26

Soft, fluffy cinnamon rolls swirled with brown sugar and cinnamon and topped with a rich cream cheese frosting. A warm, comforting classic that's impossible to resist.

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Nutella-Lovers Coffee Rolls 2-Pack
$13

Coffee rolls filled with Nutella and topped with a smooth hazelnut frosting. Rich, chocolatey, and perfect for nutella lovers.

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Nutella-Lovers Coffee Rolls 4-Pack
$26

Coffee rolls filled with Nutella and topped with a smooth hazelnut frosting. Rich, chocolatey, and perfect for nutella lovers.

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Pistachio Rolls 2-Pack
$13

Fluffy pistachio nut rolls finished with a creamy pistachio frosting. Buttery, nutty, and inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean.

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Pistachio Rolls 4-Pack
$26

Fluffy pistachio nut rolls finished with a creamy pistachio frosting. Buttery, nutty, and inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean.

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Lemon Blueberry Rolls 2-Pack
$13

Juicy blueberry-filled rolls topped with bright lemon frosting. Sweet, tangy, and bursting with fruity summer flavor in every bite.

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Lemon Blueberry Rolls 4-Pack
$26

Juicy blueberry-filled rolls topped with bright lemon frosting. Sweet, tangy, and bursting with fruity summer flavor in every bite.

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