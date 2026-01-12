Q Plus- Queer Youth Program Of Connecticut Inc

Hosted by

Q Plus- Queer Youth Program Of Connecticut Inc

About this event

Sweet Treat Gala

252 Welles St

Glastonbury, CT 06033, USA

General Admission
$160

Grab a single ticket for a delicious night of desserts, laughter, and love, all while supporting queer youth.

Half Table
$700

Perfect for a smaller group! A half table of 5 lets you share sweet treats, great company, and a joyful night in support of queer youth.

Full Table
$1,400

Claim your table of 10 and make it a night! Sip, snack, and celebrate together with your chosen family while helping uplift and empower queer youth.

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