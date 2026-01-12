Sweet Treat Gala

About this event
Grab a single ticket for a delicious night of desserts, laughter, and love, all while supporting queer youth.
Perfect for a smaller group! A half table of 5 lets you share sweet treats, great company, and a joyful night in support of queer youth.
Claim your table of 10 and make it a night! Sip, snack, and celebrate together with your chosen family while helping uplift and empower queer youth.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!