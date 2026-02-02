Masters Christian School
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Masters Christian School

About this event

Sales closed

SWEET TREATS Silent Auction

Chocolate Cake 01 item
Chocolate Cake 01
$25

Starting bid

Chocolate "Junk" Cake 01

Junk chocolate cakes are a dark chocolate double layer cake with creamy dark chocolate frosting and a whole host of cookies and candy bars on a 10 in. diameter bed of moist cake.

Chocolate Cake 02 item
Chocolate Cake 02
$25

Starting bid

Yummy Chocolate "Junk" Cake (second chance)

Junk chocolate cakes are a dark chocolate double layer cake with creamy dark chocolate frosting and a whole host of cookies and candy bars on a 10 in. diameter bed of moist cake.

Berry Cheesecake 01 item
Berry Cheesecake 01
$25

Starting bid

01 Delicious Seasonal Berry Cheesecake with cream cheese frosting and a graham cracker crust. (10 in. diameter)

Berry Cheesecake 02 item
Berry Cheesecake 02
$25

Starting bid

02 Delicious Seasonal Berry Cheesecake with cream cheese frosting and a graham cracker crust. (10 in. diameter)

New York Style Cheesecake item
New York Style Cheesecake
$25

Starting bid

A classic New York Cheesecake with graham cracker crust. (10 in. diameter)

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