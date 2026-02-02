SWEET TREATS Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Chocolate "Junk" Cake 01
Junk chocolate cakes are a dark chocolate double layer cake with creamy dark chocolate frosting and a whole host of cookies and candy bars on a 10 in. diameter bed of moist cake.
Starting bid
Yummy Chocolate "Junk" Cake (second chance)
Junk chocolate cakes are a dark chocolate double layer cake with creamy dark chocolate frosting and a whole host of cookies and candy bars on a 10 in. diameter bed of moist cake.
Starting bid
01 Delicious Seasonal Berry Cheesecake with cream cheese frosting and a graham cracker crust. (10 in. diameter)
Starting bid
02 Delicious Seasonal Berry Cheesecake with cream cheese frosting and a graham cracker crust. (10 in. diameter)
Starting bid
A classic New York Cheesecake with graham cracker crust. (10 in. diameter)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!