Sweetheart Dance

Hosted by
About this event
Join us for an evening of dancing with your sweethearts!
Pre-Order your long stem rose 🌹 for your sweetheart! There will be limited availability day of!
2 SLICES OF CHEESE PIZZA AND A SODA OR WATER.
Request your favorite song(s) and the DJ will play them!
TICKETS WILL BE PROVIDED AT CHECK IN
Raffle tickets for Prizes such as The Magic Castle for Four, $50 Lazy Dog GiftCard, and $50 Finney's GiftCard, to name a few!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!