Sweetheart Dance 2026 (Adults must be with their student at all times) /Baile de los enamorados (los adultos deben estar con sus estudiantes en todo momento)

Sweetheart dance is $12/PER CHILD.



All students must have an adult aged 18 or over with them at all times.



El baile de los enamorados cuesta 12 USD por persona.



Todos los estudiantes deben estar acompañados en todo momento por un adulto mayor de 18 años.





Toddlers and infants do not require a ticket.





Los niños pequeños y los bebés no necesitan billete.