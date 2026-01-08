Baldy View Elementary PTA

Sweetheart Dance 2026 (Adults must be with their student at all times) /Baile de los enamorados (los adultos deben estar con sus estudiantes en todo momento)

Child General Admission/General Admission Per Person
$12

Sweetheart dance is $12/PER CHILD.

All students must have an adult aged 18 or over with them at all times.

El baile de los enamorados cuesta 12 USD por persona.

Todos los estudiantes deben estar acompañados en todo momento por un adulto mayor de 18 años.


Toddlers and infants do not require a ticket.


Los niños pequeños y los bebés no necesitan billete.

Adult General Admission/General Admission Per Person
$6

Sweetheart dance is $6/PER ADULT.

Donate a Ticket to a Friend/Family!
$24

Hello BV Fam, if you want to help another student or family, go to the dance! Here is your chance to give back! This is a bundle ticket option, so it can be either two students or one student and two adults.

