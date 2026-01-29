Winslow Twp School #1 HSA

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Winslow Twp School #1 HSA

About this event

Sweetheart Dance

413 Inskip Rd

Hammonton, NJ 08037, USA

Student Ticket
Free

Select how many Winslow #1 Students will be in attendance. Please remember this is not a drop off event, students MUST be accompanied by a Parent/Guardian.

Parent/Guardian Ticket
Free

Select how many Parent(s)/Guardian(s) will be attending the Dance with the Student(s) selected above.

Sibling Ticket (Age 1 to 13)
$3

Select how many siblings of the Winslow School #1 Student(s) will be attending the dance. Please remember this is not a drop off event, children MUST be accompanied by a Parent/Guardian.

*Siblings must be 13 years old or younger to attend.

*14+ years old may not attend this event.

*Under 1 years old is free and does not require a ticket.

WTSD #1 Teacher/ Staff Ticket
Free

This ticket is for Teachers and Staff of Winslow Twp School #1.

Add a donation for Winslow Twp School #1 HSA

$

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