Sweetheart Dance

About this event
Select how many Winslow #1 Students will be in attendance. Please remember this is not a drop off event, students MUST be accompanied by a Parent/Guardian.
Select how many Parent(s)/Guardian(s) will be attending the Dance with the Student(s) selected above.
Select how many siblings of the Winslow School #1 Student(s) will be attending the dance. Please remember this is not a drop off event, children MUST be accompanied by a Parent/Guardian.
*Siblings must be 13 years old or younger to attend.
*14+ years old may not attend this event.
*Under 1 years old is free and does not require a ticket.
This ticket is for Teachers and Staff of Winslow Twp School #1.
$
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