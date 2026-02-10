Sweetheart Dance - February 10, 2026

Includes 2 tickets (1 adult & 1 child) to the Sweetheart Dance along with a special photo package with Erika of Cuacuas Photography. She will be at the event with a pop up photo set for formal pictures to be taken. After the event, you will receive an email to your photo gallery and with this special package, you will be able to select two digital downloads of your choice. You will have the option of purchasing additional images.