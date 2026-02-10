Wyckoff Education Foundation

Hosted by

Wyckoff Education Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Sweetheart Dance - February 10, 2026

55 4th Ave

Hawthorne, NJ 07506

Add a donation for Wyckoff Education Foundation

$

Tickets & Photo Bundle
$200

Includes 2 tickets (1 adult & 1 child) to the Sweetheart Dance along with a special photo package with Erika of Cuacuas Photography. She will be at the event with a pop up photo set for formal pictures to be taken. After the event, you will receive an email to your photo gallery and with this special package, you will be able to select two digital downloads of your choice. You will have the option of purchasing additional images.

General Admission: Adult
$90
General Admission: Child
$45

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!