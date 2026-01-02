South End PTO

Sweetheart Raffle

All About Sharks item
All About Sharks
$1

-National Geographic Shark Dig Kit

-Night Light

-Stickers

-Journal

-Pen

-Water Bottle

-Who Would Win? Book

-Stuffed Animal

-Blanket

-Sharks, Aliens, Zombies Card Game

-Wristbands

-South End Shark Sweatshirt

-South End Shark Winter Hat

-20 Shark Bites for Shark Cart

-Shark Storage Basket


*Donated by Mrs. Valenti's Class*

Candy Shop item
Candy Shop
$1

SO MUCH CANDY


*Donated by Miss Torello's Class*

Family Movie Night item
Family Movie Night
$1

-$50 AMC gift card

-$15 Dollar Tree gift card

-Family Movie Bingo game with 4 dry erase markers

-Valentine popcorn containers 

- Box of Pop Secret mini bags

- 8 popcorn seasoning flavors

- 2 popcorn topping drizzle flavors


*Donated by Mrs. Harty's Class*

Fun with Fidgets item
Fun with Fidgets
$1

-Fidget Rings

-Need Nice Cube

-Regular Slinky

-Jumbo Slinky

-Magnet Pyramid Stone

-Star Pin Art

-Mesh Squeeze Ball

-Fidget Spinner

-Crazy Slimy Mango Smoothie

-Yo-Yo

-Pop & Play Tubes

-Fidget Pop It

-Jelly Buddies

-Twirltex

-Flexisaurs

-Mega Glitter Squishy Mochi

-Rubik's Connected X

-Light Up Star Ball

-Dino Pudgy Pay

-Bubble Burst Blitz

-Transformable Fidget Spinners

-Shrink-a-ball

-3D Printed Creatures


*Donated by Mrs. Mallett's Class*

Gift Card Mania item
Gift Card Mania
$1

-$15 Starbucks

-$25 AMC

-$10 Roblox

-$20 Amazon

-$20 Fresh Monkee

-$20 Walmart

-$15 McDonald's

-$15 Panera

-$20 Target


*Donated by Mrs. Brilla's Class*

K-Pop Demon Hunters item
K-Pop Demon Hunters
$1

-K-pop small backpack

-K-pop posters x2

-K-pop t-shirts x2

-K-pop magnets x2

-Soda pop keychain

-K-pop Monopoly game

-Pink spa headband

-Pink blanket

-Purple wireless headphones

-Watermelon hand sanitizer

-Cherry Blossom hand sanitizer

-Rolly Lip Gloss

-2 Ramen bowls

-$25 Dairy Queen Gift Card

-$25 AMC Gift Card

-NERDS gummy cluster candies


*Donated by Mrs. Malkin's Class*

Mad Scientist item
Mad Scientist
$1

Six National Geographic Kits

-Earth Science

-Crystal Garden

-Completely Gross Chemistry

-Slime and Putty

-Volcano 

-Air Rockets 


*Donated by Mrs. O'Neil's Class*

Mermaids, Unicorns, and Rainbows item
Mermaids, Unicorns, and Rainbows
$1

-Mermaid tail blanket

-Unicorn notebook

-Scented gel pens

-Fuzzy socks and keychain set

-Mini tie dye kit

-Lip balm set

-Braided hair ties 


*Donated by Mrs. Daigle's Class*

Nerf-a-Palooza item
Nerf-a-Palooza
$1

-Super Soaker 4 ways to spray

-Super Soaker foam fury

-Super Soaker blast water slide

-Super Soaker mini dunk fill water blaster 

-Super Soaker hydro battle cruiser

-Super Soaker pool volleyball set

-Soft flying disc

-Fortnite dual pack

-Wild venompack 

-Rival fate XXII-100 blaster 

-Vortex rocket football


*Donated by Ms. Cavanaugh's Class*

Pokémon item
Pokémon
$1

-Black Kyurem ex Box

-Melmetal ex Box

-Archaludon ex Box

-Reshiram ex Box

-Mega Evolution 9-Pocket Portfolio

-Mega Evolution Mini Portfolio + Pack

-Phantasmal Flames Pack + Coin/Promo Card (x2)

-Slaking Triple Whammy Tin

-Surging Sparks / Twilight Masquerade Packs + Coin/Promo Cards

-Keychains: Eevee, Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander

-Mini Motion Geodude Building Kit

-Light Up Pikachu w/ Hand Strap

-Teddiursa Squishmallow

-Aipom Stuffy

-Pokemon Fleece Blanket

-Pokemon Snacks: Goldfish, Fruit Snacks, Gengar Pez


*Donated by Ms. McMinn's Class*

67 item
67
$1

6-7 Basket 

$6 gift card to Dunkin

$7 gift card to DQ

$6 gift card to Dollar Tree

$7 gift card to McDonalds

67oz water bottle

6-7 locker cork board

6-7 locker white board 

Double 6 dominoes 

Flip 7 card game

6-7 notebook 

6-7 mini fridge pen holder

6-7 coloring book

6-7 ice cream drip socks 

6-7 memory flash game

6 boxes of candy 

7 lollipops

6-7 key chain 

Stuffed 6-7

6-7 activity book for kids 

6 sided 7 cube 

6-7 vinyl stickers


*Donated by Ms. Mullen's Class*

Squishies and Squishmallows item
Squishies and Squishmallows
$1

-12" Dianelee Pink chipmunk

-12" Valentine's Day Angel with Bouquet

-8" Prince the Watermelon Pug

-8" Simon the Orange Sloth

-5" Bessem the Mint and Pink Bigfoot

-5" Danielle the Lavender Bulldog

-5" Delia the Pink Bear with Pancakes

-5" Arthur the Alligator with a Rose

-Squishmallow vanilla-scented glitter slime

-4-pack Squishmallow toothbrushes

-25 Squishmallows puffy stickers

-26 Mochi Squishy Toys


*Donated by Miss Destefani's Class*

Stitch item
Stitch
$1

-Stitch Water Bottle

-Stitch Game

-Stitch 3D Night Light

-Stitch Journal Set

-Stitch Pillow

-Stitch Blanket

-Angel Stuffy

-Stitch Stuffy

-Stitch Movie Poster

-2 Pairs of Stitch Socks

-Stitch Coloring Book

-Stitch Shower Gel

-Stitch and Angel Pez Dispensers

-$25 Disney Gift Card

-Stitch and Lilo Remote Control Car


*Donated by Miss Babin's Class*

We All Scream for Ice Cream item
We All Scream for Ice Cream
$1

-$20 gift card to Dairy Queen 

-$25 gift card to Friendly’s 

-Ice cream slime kit

-Ice cream chalk set

-Should I Share My Ice Cream? Book by Mo Willems 

-Ice cream float plush toy 

-Set of 12 ice cream themed colored pens 

-Ice cream scooper 

-Box of 12 ice cream cones 

-Chocolate sprinkles 

-Rainbow sprinkles 

-Chocolate sauce 

-Caramel sauce 


*Donated by Mrs. Ryan's Class*

