Sweetheart Raffle

-National Geographic Shark Dig Kit
-Night Light
-Stickers
-Journal
-Pen
-Water Bottle
-Who Would Win? Book
-Stuffed Animal
-Blanket
-Sharks, Aliens, Zombies Card Game
-Wristbands
-South End Shark Sweatshirt
-South End Shark Winter Hat
-20 Shark Bites for Shark Cart
-Shark Storage Basket
*Donated by Mrs. Valenti's Class*
SO MUCH CANDY
*Donated by Miss Torello's Class*
-$50 AMC gift card
-$15 Dollar Tree gift card
-Family Movie Bingo game with 4 dry erase markers
-Valentine popcorn containers
- Box of Pop Secret mini bags
- 8 popcorn seasoning flavors
- 2 popcorn topping drizzle flavors
*Donated by Mrs. Harty's Class*
-Fidget Rings
-Need Nice Cube
-Regular Slinky
-Jumbo Slinky
-Magnet Pyramid Stone
-Star Pin Art
-Mesh Squeeze Ball
-Fidget Spinner
-Crazy Slimy Mango Smoothie
-Yo-Yo
-Pop & Play Tubes
-Fidget Pop It
-Jelly Buddies
-Twirltex
-Flexisaurs
-Mega Glitter Squishy Mochi
-Rubik's Connected X
-Light Up Star Ball
-Dino Pudgy Pay
-Bubble Burst Blitz
-Transformable Fidget Spinners
-Shrink-a-ball
-3D Printed Creatures
*Donated by Mrs. Mallett's Class*
-$15 Starbucks
-$25 AMC
-$10 Roblox
-$20 Amazon
-$20 Fresh Monkee
-$20 Walmart
-$15 McDonald's
-$15 Panera
-$20 Target
*Donated by Mrs. Brilla's Class*
-K-pop small backpack
-K-pop posters x2
-K-pop t-shirts x2
-K-pop magnets x2
-Soda pop keychain
-K-pop Monopoly game
-Pink spa headband
-Pink blanket
-Purple wireless headphones
-Watermelon hand sanitizer
-Cherry Blossom hand sanitizer
-Rolly Lip Gloss
-2 Ramen bowls
-$25 Dairy Queen Gift Card
-$25 AMC Gift Card
-NERDS gummy cluster candies
*Donated by Mrs. Malkin's Class*
Six National Geographic Kits
-Earth Science
-Crystal Garden
-Completely Gross Chemistry
-Slime and Putty
-Volcano
-Air Rockets
*Donated by Mrs. O'Neil's Class*
-Mermaid tail blanket
-Unicorn notebook
-Scented gel pens
-Fuzzy socks and keychain set
-Mini tie dye kit
-Lip balm set
-Braided hair ties
*Donated by Mrs. Daigle's Class*
-Super Soaker 4 ways to spray
-Super Soaker foam fury
-Super Soaker blast water slide
-Super Soaker mini dunk fill water blaster
-Super Soaker hydro battle cruiser
-Super Soaker pool volleyball set
-Soft flying disc
-Fortnite dual pack
-Wild venompack
-Rival fate XXII-100 blaster
-Vortex rocket football
*Donated by Ms. Cavanaugh's Class*
-Black Kyurem ex Box
-Melmetal ex Box
-Archaludon ex Box
-Reshiram ex Box
-Mega Evolution 9-Pocket Portfolio
-Mega Evolution Mini Portfolio + Pack
-Phantasmal Flames Pack + Coin/Promo Card (x2)
-Slaking Triple Whammy Tin
-Surging Sparks / Twilight Masquerade Packs + Coin/Promo Cards
-Keychains: Eevee, Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander
-Mini Motion Geodude Building Kit
-Light Up Pikachu w/ Hand Strap
-Teddiursa Squishmallow
-Aipom Stuffy
-Pokemon Fleece Blanket
-Pokemon Snacks: Goldfish, Fruit Snacks, Gengar Pez
*Donated by Ms. McMinn's Class*
6-7 Basket
$6 gift card to Dunkin
$7 gift card to DQ
$6 gift card to Dollar Tree
$7 gift card to McDonalds
67oz water bottle
6-7 locker cork board
6-7 locker white board
Double 6 dominoes
Flip 7 card game
6-7 notebook
6-7 mini fridge pen holder
6-7 coloring book
6-7 ice cream drip socks
6-7 memory flash game
6 boxes of candy
7 lollipops
6-7 key chain
Stuffed 6-7
6-7 activity book for kids
6 sided 7 cube
6-7 vinyl stickers
*Donated by Ms. Mullen's Class*
-12" Dianelee Pink chipmunk
-12" Valentine's Day Angel with Bouquet
-8" Prince the Watermelon Pug
-8" Simon the Orange Sloth
-5" Bessem the Mint and Pink Bigfoot
-5" Danielle the Lavender Bulldog
-5" Delia the Pink Bear with Pancakes
-5" Arthur the Alligator with a Rose
-Squishmallow vanilla-scented glitter slime
-4-pack Squishmallow toothbrushes
-25 Squishmallows puffy stickers
-26 Mochi Squishy Toys
*Donated by Miss Destefani's Class*
-Stitch Water Bottle
-Stitch Game
-Stitch 3D Night Light
-Stitch Journal Set
-Stitch Pillow
-Stitch Blanket
-Angel Stuffy
-Stitch Stuffy
-Stitch Movie Poster
-2 Pairs of Stitch Socks
-Stitch Coloring Book
-Stitch Shower Gel
-Stitch and Angel Pez Dispensers
-$25 Disney Gift Card
-Stitch and Lilo Remote Control Car
*Donated by Miss Babin's Class*
-$20 gift card to Dairy Queen
-$25 gift card to Friendly’s
-Ice cream slime kit
-Ice cream chalk set
-Should I Share My Ice Cream? Book by Mo Willems
-Ice cream float plush toy
-Set of 12 ice cream themed colored pens
-Ice cream scooper
-Box of 12 ice cream cones
-Chocolate sprinkles
-Rainbow sprinkles
-Chocolate sauce
-Caramel sauce
*Donated by Mrs. Ryan's Class*
