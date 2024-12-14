Sweets for Retreats

1 seat at a table of 8. Dinner features chicken oscar and beef medallions, potato, vegetables and salad.
*Alternative meals for special dietary restrictions are available, you may indicate this in the space provided at checkout.
Table of eight
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Save $5 per seat when you purchase a table. Includes 8 dinner tickets. Dinner features chicken oscar and beef medallions, potato, vegetables and salad.
*Alternative meals for special dietary restrictions are available, you may indicate this in the space provided at checkout.
Day Cabin sponsor level
$100
Name on signage displayed at event.
Name on 2 social media posts promoting the event.
Name in event program book.
Name in thank you social media post following event.
(Does not include any dinner tickets)
Magnolia sponsor level
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Name on signage displayed at event.
Name on 2 social media posts promoting the event.
Name in event program book.
Name in thank you social media post following event.
2 dinner tickets
Dinner features chicken oscar and beef medallions, potato, vegetables and salad.
*Alternative meals for special dietary restrictions are available, you may indicate this in the space provided at checkout.
Coastal sponsor level
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Name and logo on signage displayed at event.
Name on 2 social media posts promoting the event.
Name and logo in event program book.
Name in thank you social media post following event.
4 dinner tickets
Dinner features chicken oscar and beef medallions, potato, vegetables and salad.
*Alternative meals for special dietary restrictions are available, you may indicate this in the space provided at checkout.
Legacy sponsor level
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
If you are sponsoring above $1000, please add the additional amount in the "Add donation" area.
Name and large logo on signage displayed at event.
Name on 2 social media posts promoting the event.
Name and large logo in event program book.
Name in thank you social media post following event.
Name mentioned in radio promotions before the event.
8 dinner tickets (full table)
Dinner features chicken oscar and beef medallions, potato, vegetables and salad.
*Alternative meals for special dietary restrictions are available, you may indicate this in the space provided at checkout.
