Sweets For Retreats cake purchase

LuAnne chose to make a Chocolate Turtle Cheesecake. This cheesecake is decadent, rich, and worthy of any special occasion. It is a cheesecake masterpiece! It starts with an oreo cookie crust covered in a rich caramel sauce with pecans, then layered with creamy cheesecake filling, then is topped with fluffy whipped cream and accented with chocolate hearts, making the cheesecake especially stunning. And, as beautiful as this cheesecake is….it tastes better than it looks!

LuAnne chose to make a Chocolate Turtle Cheesecake. This cheesecake is decadent, rich, and worthy of any special occasion. It is a cheesecake masterpiece! It starts with an oreo cookie crust covered in a rich caramel sauce with pecans, then layered with creamy cheesecake filling, then is topped with fluffy whipped cream and accented with chocolate hearts, making the cheesecake especially stunning. And, as beautiful as this cheesecake is….it tastes better than it looks!

seeMoreDetailsMobile