Sweets For Retreats cake purchase

Manderfield’s created a heart shaped red velvet cake that is big, bold and beautiful! This layered cake is the cake of your dreams. It’s extremely moist and fluffy texture, fudge filling, chocolate buttercream icing with chocolate drip, will leave you wanting more. It’s a mish mash of all good things…..an amazing combination!
2 - "Naked" Chocolate Cake
$160
Presley made a “naked” chocolate cake, frosting free on the sides, highlighting the gorgeous moist, rich chocolate layers. She assembled the cake with chocolate ganache, chocolate crunch, chocolate cremeux, and creamy chocolate buttercream layers. Included with this heavenly dessert are mouthwatering Caed Confections Caramel Pecan, Chai Caramel, and Coffee Ganache bon bons, found in a beautiful gold candy dish that is yours to keep. And yes, the gorgeous gold cake stand will be yours also.
3 - Maple Brown Butter Sponge Cake
$145
Krueger Haus embraced the faith aspect of this event and created an elegant worship themed 6-inch maple brown butter sponge cake topped with a complimenting rich vanilla bean buttercream. This set also includes 12 biscoff flavored cupcakes with a cookie butter center, caramel drizzle, and biscoff cookie topping. And, if that isn’t enough…. they have included 12 beautifully decorated worship themed sugar cookies that will inspire immediate praise to God for their goodness as the soft buttery vanilla flavor and sweet royal icing melt in your mouth.
4 - French Macarons
$100
Macaroons, sweet and delicate French meringue sandwich cookies made with ground almonds are chewy and rich on the inside, crisp and golden on the outside. Choose a cookie and you’ll find a surprise filling of jam, buttercream, or ganache that’s sure to please your tastebuds. All these dainty sandwiches are found on a beautiful metal stand that is yours to take home.
5 - Lemon Tart
$90
A buttery shortbread crust, super smooth lemon curd filling and golden swirls of meringue come together in this sweet and tart lemon dream.
6 - Boston Cream Pie
$115
The Boston Crème Pie is a layered dessert consisting of a light buttery cake filled with thick vanilla pastry cream and topped with a smooth chocolate ganache. This pie is comfort food at its best! DaNita also paired her dessert with Champagne, a gold ice bucket with black stemmed champagne flutes.
7 - Apple Pie
$50
Mom’s apple pie is filled with a mountain of gooey cinnamon apples nestled under a perfectly flakey pastry crust. To top off this deep-dish apple pie is creamy vanilla Culver’s Custard. Let’s describe this dessert as comforting, and out-of-this-world!!
8 - Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake
$40
Pam baked a Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake for us to enjoy. This decadent dessert features a creamy, velvety cheesecake with a hint of white chocolate and a delicious homemade raspberry sauce swirled throughout. The cheesecake is baked in a chocolate crust which beautifully balances the flavors of the filling and is topped with swirls of homemade whipped cream. This luscious dessert is sure to satisfy!
9 - Neapolitan Cake
$40
Tiffany gathered all the ingredients to bake a Neapolitan Cake for us this evening. This fantastically flavorful, moist cake is the perfect dessert for spring and summer…. but why not eat it when your dreaming of spring and summer?? Three layers of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry combine to make one stunning layer cake covered in creamy vanilla buttercream topped with strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla truffles.
10 - French Opera Cake
$60
Jake has made an impressive French Opera cake. This classic, rich, and sophisticated dessert is made with thin layers of light almond sponge cake, silky smooth coffee buttercream, coffee syrup, and chocolate ganache. All topped with a rich chocolate glaze. This cake will leave you singing its praises!!!
11 - Tiramisu
$80
Allison has made an elegant and velvety Tiramisu layered cake. This Italian dessert is made with lady finger pastries dipped in espresso and layered with delicately sweetened mascarpone-espresso mouse. All topped with whipped cream, cocoa powder, and shaved chocolate. The word Tiramisu literally translates to “pick me up” in Italian. Let’s start the bidding to see who picks this classic dessert up!
12 - Mint Trifle
$45
Trisha made a mint trifle dessert with delicious layers of chocolate cake, creamy mint and chocolate filling, mint Oreos, and Andes candies. This dessert is served on a beautiful wooden tray in individual glasses.
13 - Venezuelan Flan
$55
Peri made a traditional silky-smooth Venezuelan Flan. This is a baked rich custard dessert with a smooth creamy texture, topped with a caramelized sugar sauce. This dessert is tricky to make, yet Peri has mastered the art of baking flan! This dessert will leave you asking for Peri’s contact information to order more. She has paired her dessert with Mission coffee, and includes two beautiful coffee mugs along with the plate it sits on.
14 - Maple Venezuelan Flan
$95
Peri also made a Maple Venezuelan Flan. This silky-smooth rich custard dessert includes the sweet rich flavor of Wisconsin maple syrup, giving this dessert a complex and comforting taste for your palate. It’s topped with a caramelized sugar sauce and is paired with Mission coffee and includes 6 beautiful coffee mugs to match the gorgeous silver and pearl platter it sits on.
15 - Peanut Butter Bliss
$45
Victoria created Peanut Butter Cup Bliss for us this evening. This decadent chocolate cake is filled with crumbled peanut butter cups, covered with smooth creamy peanut butter buttercream, chocolate syrup, and even more peanut butter cups! You’ll love this sweet rich flavor combination with a distinct "snap" when bite into the peanut butter cups.
16 - Cookie Dough Craving Cake
$45
Satisfy your cookie dough craving with a Cookie Dough Craving cake! This soft brown sugar vanilla cake is filled with edible cookie dough covered with a creamy vanilla buttercream and piled high with more edible cookie dough and chocolate drizzle. This cake will definitely satisfy your sweet tooth!
17 - Spumoni Mousse Cake
$60
The Spumoni Mousse Cake is 100% mousse! It’s a cherished Italian dessert known for its distinctive layers and colors, comprising of chocolate, cherry and pistachio. Between each flavor is a cookie crumb filling. This mousse not only provides a sensory delight but embodies the spirit of Italian dessert tradition with every bite!
18 - Cherry Cheesecake Shooters
$50
The Cherry Cheesecake Shooters are sure to blow your mind! The layers of yummy graham cracker and granola with cheesecake filling are topped off with a surprise flavor by cooking fresh cherries in sweet honey and warm spicy whiskey. YUM! Enjoy this intoxicating dessert served in wine glasses on a beautiful platter, which by the way, is yours to keep.
19 - Snickerdoodle Cake
$40
Keeping the cookie theme, this baker created an absolutely mouthwatering Snickerdoodle cake. This rich, moist, dense buttermilk cake tastes just like a snickerdoodle cookie! Frosted with creamy cinnamon vanilla bean buttercream and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, this cake is to die for!!
20 - Fudge Zebra Cake
$40
Ginny chose the Fudge Zebra Cake for us this evening. She took the cheesecake to the next level with chocolate and vanilla layers that make a zebra-like pattern. It has a crunchy crumb base, rich cream cheese layers, half white chocolate and half dark chocolate baked to perfection, then finished with a fudge ganache. Your sweet tooth will be totally satisfied leave you braying for more!
21 - Lime Mousse Cake
$40
Lime Mousse Cake is the best of both worlds! It’s bursting with a tart and tangy lime flavor and subdued with the smooth gingersnap crust. It’s a perfect balance. Refresh your soul at the end of the evening with this delicious cake!
22 - Strawberry Crunch Cake
$45
You are going to fall in love with this delicious Strawberry Crunch Cake! Inspired by the legendary frozen strawberry shortcake ice cream bars, this cake tastes just like that ice cream treat transformed into an amazing cake. It’s a moist 3-layer sponge cake, full of fresh fruity strawberry flavor and a luscious light cream cheese frosting, and then beautifully decorated with tasty strawberry crunch.
23 - Chocolate Turtle Cheesecake
$40
LuAnne chose to make a Chocolate Turtle Cheesecake. This cheesecake is decadent, rich, and worthy of any special occasion. It is a cheesecake masterpiece! It starts with an oreo cookie crust covered in a rich caramel sauce with pecans, then layered with creamy cheesecake filling, then is topped with fluffy whipped cream and accented with chocolate hearts, making the cheesecake especially stunning. And, as beautiful as this cheesecake is….it tastes better than it looks!
24 - Peanut Butter Pie
$40
Stormy’s Peanut Butter Pie all starts with a crisp crumbly chocolate crust followed by a silky smooth peanut butter filling, courtesy of the cream cheese, heavy whipping cream and peanut butter, of course. Then, the cake is loaded with peanut butter cups and peanut butter chips….enough said!!
25 - Sweets for Retreats Platter
$75
A Sweets for Retreats Platter with 15 mini Crumbl cookies and an assortment of sweet treats.
