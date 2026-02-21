Hosted by

Sweets Vendor | Fireworks Show | Friday, June 19th | 5PM | Daffin Park

E Victory Dr

Savannah, GA 31404, USA

Sweets Vendor | Product item
$150
Available until Jun 1

Sweets Vendor MUST BE INCLUDED ON THE CITY OF SAVANNAH FOOD TRUCK/VENDOR LIST. No refunds will be processed if you are not on this list when submitted to the City of Savannah 45 days prior to the event.


Limited space available.


Includes:


-1 (10x10) vendor space in the designed vendor area

Vendors are responsible for the overall presentation of their table, and for providing all of their own materials ( table, chairs, tablecloths, signage, etc).

