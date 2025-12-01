SweetsbyJules Fundraiser

Offered by
🍎 A classic apple pie made with fresh apples, warm cinnamon, and a golden flaky crust baked with love to support our fundraiser!
🍫✨ Holiday magic in every bite—our Christmas chocolate is rich, festive, and perfect for celebrating the season!
❄️ Soft, delicious, and topped with smooth frosting—our sugar cookies are the perfect way to spread sweetness and support our mission!
A fresh, crisp apple dipped in rich caramel, coated in smooth white chocolate, and rolled in crushed peppermint for the perfect holiday crunch. A festive, sweet treat that supports our fundraiser with every bite!
A crisp apple dipped in buttery caramel and rolled in a crunchy blend of mixed nuts for the perfect sweet-and-salty treat. A sweet treat that supports our fundraiser with every bite!
A fresh apple dipped in creamy caramel, coated in milk chocolate, and covered with graham cracker crumbs and mini marshmallows—just like a cozy campfire treat! A sweet treat that supports our fundraiser with every bite!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!