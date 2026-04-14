Swim 1922 with Nu Beta Sigma Alumnae Chapter and the Swim Strong Foundation 2026

About this event
This ticket is for individuals ages 8 to 14 who WILL be getting in the pool. Will also be participating in CPR, Seizure and Water Safety classes. (Child MUST be at least 8 years old to get in the pool).
This ticket is for individuals ages 15+ who WILL be getting in the pool. Will also be participating in CPR and Water Safety classes.
This ticket is for Participants who will only be participating in Workshop activities - CPR, Seizure, and Water Safety
$
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