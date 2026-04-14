Nu Beta Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Hosted by

Nu Beta Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

About this event

Swim 1922 with Nu Beta Sigma Alumnae Chapter and the Swim Strong Foundation 2026

167-01 Gothic Dr

Jamaica, NY 11432, USA

Age 8-14 IN POOL & Activities
Free

This ticket is for individuals ages 8 to 14 who WILL be getting in the pool. Will also be participating in CPR, Seizure and Water Safety classes. (Child MUST be at least 8 years old to get in the pool).

Age 15+ IN POOL & Activities
Free

This ticket is for individuals ages 15+ who WILL be getting in the pool. Will also be participating in CPR and Water Safety classes.

Activities Only Ticket
Free

This ticket is for Participants who will only be participating in Workshop activities - CPR, Seizure, and Water Safety

Add a donation for Nu Beta Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

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