Swim & Dive Banquet April 9, 2026

5301 Riverwalk Dr

Colleyville, TX 76034, USA

Athlete Booster Club Member Ticket
Free

If you are a booster club member your athlete's ticket is free! We ask that you still add a free ticket to help us with head count!

Athlete Non-Booster Club Member Ticket
$55

If you are not a member of the booster club your athlete must buy a ticket to attend the event. Please add this ticket to help with head count.

General Admission
$55

Parents and Athlete's Dates. As of now, each athlete is allowed two additional guests. If space allows we will open more tickets. If you have any questions, please reach out to us. Thank you.


"25-26" Board Members
Free

As a way to thank our "25-26" Board for their work throughout the year, your banquet ticket is complimentary. Presidents, VPs, Secretaries, Treasurers, and Dive Reps. Please add your ticket here to help us with the head count.


