Swim For Yinka 2026 Gala

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About this event
Be part of an inspiring afternoon from beginning to end
Supporter; Name on signage; 2 seats; sponsor 1 swimmer
Community Sponsor; logo recognition; 5 seats; sponsor 3 swimmers
Lead program sponsor; prominent signage; table of 8; sponsor 5 swimmers
Presenting sponsor of the gala; podium speaking moment; table of 10; sponsor 10 swimmers
Naming rights on a program; premium table of 12; year-round Founding Partner recognition; sponsor 25 swimmers
Individual gift; name read from the podium
$
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