A swimmer in the foreground is silhouetted against a bright yellow sun in the background, with the words "swim FOR YINKA" below.
Community Foundation Of Orange County

Hosted by

Community Foundation Of Orange County

About this event

Swim For Yinka 2026 Gala

3 Executive Blvd

Suffern, NY 10901, USA

General Admission
$175

Be part of an inspiring afternoon from beginning to end

Freestyle
$1,000

Supporter; Name on signage; 2 seats; sponsor 1 swimmer

Breaststroke
$2,500

Community Sponsor; logo recognition; 5 seats; sponsor 3 swimmers

Backstroke
$5,000

Lead program sponsor; prominent signage; table of 8; sponsor 5 swimmers

Butterfly-Presenting
$10,000

Presenting sponsor of the gala; podium speaking moment; table of 10; sponsor 10 swimmers

Founding Champion
$25,000

Naming rights on a program; premium table of 12; year-round Founding Partner recognition; sponsor 25 swimmers

Make a Splash
$200

Individual gift; name read from the podium

Add a donation for Community Foundation Of Orange County

$

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