Swim Safety & Water Confidence for Individuals with Special Needs

Join Sharks Swim Club and Autism Moms of Houston for a welcoming virtual informational session focused on swim safety, water awareness, and building confidence for individuals with special needs and those on the autism spectrum. Families and caregivers will learn about adaptive swim instruction, water comfort strategies, supervision safety, and supportive approaches that help swimmers of all abilities succeed. The session will also include an interactive Q&A with Sharks Swim Club instructors in a positive, inclusive, and encouraging environment.