WCCA/Meals on Wheels Wise County

Hosted by

WCCA/Meals on Wheels Wise County

About this event

Swing For A Cause Softball Tournament

2705 FM 51

Decatur, TX 76234, USA

Grand Slam
$2,500

Field Sponsor & Dugout Banner

Home Run
$1,500

Concession Stand Banner or Hydration Station Banner

Double Play
$1,000

Outfield Banner

Single Play Banner
$100

Banner with other businesses at the event

Single Play T-shirt
$100

Logo on the back of the event T-shirt

Fan Favorite
$50

Shout out or player tribute in the take home pamphlet

Team Admission
$300

This ticket reserves one team spot in the Swing for a Cause overnight softball event benefiting Meals on Wheels. Only 20 team tickets available. Team entry is $300 and includes participation in all event activities, including the Home Run Derby and overnight gameplay. Proceeds directly support senior nutrition and services in our community.
✅ Limited availability — advance purchase required.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!