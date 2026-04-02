Swing For A Cause Softball Tournament

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About this event
Field Sponsor & Dugout Banner
Concession Stand Banner or Hydration Station Banner
Outfield Banner
Banner with other businesses at the event
Logo on the back of the event T-shirt
Shout out or player tribute in the take home pamphlet
This ticket reserves one team spot in the Swing for a Cause overnight softball event benefiting Meals on Wheels. Only 20 team tickets available. Team entry is $300 and includes participation in all event activities, including the Home Run Derby and overnight gameplay. Proceeds directly support senior nutrition and services in our community.
✅ Limited availability — advance purchase required.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!