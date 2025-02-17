Swing for Change - Driving Justice and Empowerment

200.00 per person this ticket admit your group to Swing4Change
-includes breakfast, lunch and dinner hor' deserves
- open bar
-
Individual Ticket to paired to make a Foursome
$200
This entitles you to one round of golf and the pairing with other supports to make a foursome.
-includes breakfast, lunch and dinner hor deserves
-
Sponsorship: Par Level
$2,500
Par Level Registration includes:
-Up to 4 golfers with 4 competitions packages
- Forte Hat per member of the foursome
- Branding Sign at tee box and green
-Logo on golf handout
Sponsorship: Birdie Level
$5,000
Birdie Level registration includes:
-Up to 4 golfers with 4 competitions packages
- Forte Jacket and embossed golf balls
- Forte Hat per member of the foursome
- Branding Sign at tee box and 2 greens
-Logo on golf handout
Sponsorship - Eagle Level
$7,500
Eagle Level Registration includes:
Custom Jordans
- Up to 8 golfers with 8 competitions packages,
- Forte golf belt
- Forte Jacket per member of the foursomes
- Forte Embossed golf balls
- Forte Hat per member of the foursome
- Branding Sign at tee box and 3 greens
- Stocked Cooler
Company advertisement at location of choice on golf course (practice facility, drink cart, at the turn, etc)
-Logo on golf handout
Sponsorship: Title Level
$10,000
Title Level registration includes:
-Adding Matt Forte to Your Team
- Company featured in all event branding as Title Sponsor
- Up to 12 golfers with 12 competitions packages
- Forte Golf Vest,
- Custom Jordans
- Forte golf belt,
- Forte Jacket per each member of the foursomes
- Company Logo featured on Jersey/Practice shirts
Company advertisement at location of choice on golf course (practice facility, drink cart, at the turn, etc)
- Priority tee’s at the event
- Stocked cooler
-Hole sign at tee box and green
- Logo on Golf Outing Event handout
