Swing for Change - Driving Justice and Empowerment

2800 Country Club Dr

Olympia Fields, IL 60461, USA

Foursome
$800
200.00 per person this ticket admit your group to Swing4Change -includes breakfast, lunch and dinner hor' deserves - open bar -
Individual Ticket to paired to make a Foursome
$200
This entitles you to one round of golf and the pairing with other supports to make a foursome. -includes breakfast, lunch and dinner hor deserves -
Sponsorship: Par Level
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
Par Level Registration includes: -Up to 4 golfers with 4 competitions packages - Forte Hat per member of the foursome - Branding Sign at tee box and green -Logo on golf handout
Sponsorship: Birdie Level
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
Birdie Level registration includes: -Up to 4 golfers with 4 competitions packages - Forte Jacket and embossed golf balls - Forte Hat per member of the foursome - Branding Sign at tee box and 2 greens -Logo on golf handout
Sponsorship - Eagle Level
$7,500
groupTicketCaption
Eagle Level Registration includes: Custom Jordans - Up to 8 golfers with 8 competitions packages, - Forte golf belt - Forte Jacket per member of the foursomes - Forte Embossed golf balls - Forte Hat per member of the foursome - Branding Sign at tee box and 3 greens - Stocked Cooler Company advertisement at location of choice on golf course (practice facility, drink cart, at the turn, etc) -Logo on golf handout
Sponsorship: Title Level
$10,000
groupTicketCaption
Title Level registration includes: -Adding Matt Forte to Your Team - Company featured in all event branding as Title Sponsor - Up to 12 golfers with 12 competitions packages - Forte Golf Vest, - Custom Jordans - Forte golf belt, - Forte Jacket per each member of the foursomes - Company Logo featured on Jersey/Practice shirts Company advertisement at location of choice on golf course (practice facility, drink cart, at the turn, etc) - Priority tee’s at the event - Stocked cooler -Hole sign at tee box and green - Logo on Golf Outing Event handout

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing