Swing for Dreams Golf Tournament

$150 per person or sign up your Foursome for $535. Individual player entry gets entry in to the tournament, pre game refreshments, sack lunch, waters and post event appetizers!! As well as the opportunity to bid on all of our great auction items.
Foursome of golf
$535
Your Foursome of players will get entry in to the golf tournament, pre event refreshments, sack lunch, waters and after tournament appetizers as well as the opportunity to bid on all of our great auction items!
Competitive Foursome “In It To Win It!”
$835
The Competitive Foursome Division is for the players who are In It To Win It!! There is a small cash pool waiting for the Foursome that comes in First place with out any help from games on the course. Also includes pregame refreshments, sack lunch and waters as well as post game appetizers and a chance to bid on all of the great auction items.
