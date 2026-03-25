Yuba County Sheriff's Search and Rescue

Hosted by

Yuba County Sheriff's Search and Rescue

About this event

Swing for SAR - Annual Golf Tournament

2224 CA-20

Colusa, CA 95932, USA

Dinner Tickets
$50
Available until Jul 1

Enjoy an early dinner with no-host bar, an amazing raffle and games!

Sponsor Golf Team
$650
Available until Jul 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Priority golf team (4 members) with a starting hole that will be sponsored with your logo.

Drink wristbands for all team members.

Dinner tickets included.

4 tickets for our Sponsor Gun raffle (a 1 in 36 chance at the sponsorship gun).

Chances to win specialty golf game prizes.

Team Golf Tickets
$300
Available until Jul 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golf team tickets (4 members).

Dinner tickets included.

Chances to win specialty golf game prizes.

Golf Cart Add-On
$30

If you would like a golf cart for the event, reserve yours today. Each cart holds two players (2). Golf carts are first come first serve and after the first 20, the cost will increase.

Add a donation for Yuba County Sheriff's Search and Rescue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!