Swing for SAR - Annual Golf Tournament

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About this event
Enjoy an early dinner with no-host bar, an amazing raffle and games!
Priority golf team (4 members) with a starting hole that will be sponsored with your logo.
Drink wristbands for all team members.
Dinner tickets included.
4 tickets for our Sponsor Gun raffle (a 1 in 36 chance at the sponsorship gun).
Chances to win specialty golf game prizes.
Golf team tickets (4 members).
Dinner tickets included.
Chances to win specialty golf game prizes.
If you would like a golf cart for the event, reserve yours today. Each cart holds two players (2). Golf carts are first come first serve and after the first 20, the cost will increase.
$
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