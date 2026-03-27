1911 Foundation

Hosted by

1911 Foundation

About this event

Swing for Scholars Golf Invitational presented by ELB Philanthropy

3900 Westerville Rd

Columbus, OH 43224, USA

Foursome - Most Popular
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register your team and enjoy the full experience with our Foursome Package, designed for a great day of golf, camaraderie, and impact. This package includes entry for four golfers, featuring 18 holes of golf, cart rental, range balls for warm-up, and a scorecard with event rules.


Your group will start the day with a continental breakfast, stay fueled with a delicious BBQ lunch, and enjoy a drink ticket for each golfer. Each player will also receive a complimentary gift bag filled with event items.


After your round, join us for the awards ceremony, where your team will have the chance to compete for top prizes and on-course contest winnings—all while supporting a meaningful cause.

Individual Golfer
$125

Enjoy a full day of golf and fellowship at our event, featuring 18 holes of golf along with cart rental, range balls for warm-up, and a scorecard with event rules to guide your play. We’ll pair you with a team or group. The day begins with a continental breakfast to get you started, followed by a delicious BBQ lunch after your round. Each participant will receive a drink ticket and a complimentary gift bag filled with event goodies. After play concludes, join us for an exciting awards ceremony, where we’ll recognize top performers and distribute prizes to winning teams and contest participants.

3 Mulligans - BEST VALUE
$20

Give your team a second chance to shine with our Mulligan Package! Each mulligan allows a player to replay a shot without penalty—perfect for turning a tough moment into a great one. Teams may purchase up to four mulligans total, adding both strategy and fun to your round. Mulligans must be used during regular play and cannot be applied to contest holes unless otherwise noted. (Max 4 Per Team)

1 Mulligan
$10

Give your team a second chance to shine with our Mulligan Package! Each mulligan allows a player to replay a shot without penalty—perfect for turning a tough moment into a great one. Teams may purchase up to four mulligans total, adding both strategy and fun to your round. Mulligans must be used during regular play and cannot be applied to contest holes unless otherwise noted. (Max 4 Per Team)

50/50 Raffle - 2 tickets
$10

Take a chance to win while supporting a great cause! Half of all proceeds go to one lucky winner, and the other half directly supports our scholarship and community programs.


Ticket Options:

2 tickets – $10

5 tickets – $20 (Best Value)

10 tickets – $30

25 tickets – $50


Details:

  • Drawing held during the awards ceremony
  • Winner does not need to be present
  • Every ticket purchased helps our scholarship programs!
50/50 Raffle - 5 tickets
$20

Take a chance to win while supporting a great cause! Half of all proceeds go to one lucky winner, and the other half directly supports our scholarship and community programs.


Ticket Options:

2 tickets – $10

5 tickets – $20 (Best Value)

10 tickets – $30

25 tickets – $50


Details:

  • Drawing held during the awards ceremony
  • Winner does not need to be present
  • Every ticket purchased helps our scholarship programs!
50/50 Raffle - 10 tickets
$30

Take a chance to win while supporting a great cause! Half of all proceeds go to one lucky winner, and the other half directly supports our scholarship and community programs.


Ticket Options:

2 tickets – $10

5 tickets – $20 (Best Value)

10 tickets – $30

25 tickets – $50


Details:

  • Drawing held during the awards ceremony
  • Winner does not need to be present
  • Every ticket purchased helps our scholarship programs!
50/50 Raffle - 25 tickets
$50

Take a chance to win while supporting a great cause! Half of all proceeds go to one lucky winner, and the other half directly supports our scholarship and community programs.


Ticket Options:

2 tickets – $10

5 tickets – $20 (Best Value)

10 tickets – $30

25 tickets – $50


Details:

  • Drawing held during the awards ceremony
  • Winner does not need to be present
  • Every ticket purchased helps our scholarship programs!
Titanium Sponsor
$5,000
  • 1 Foursome (4 golfers)
  • Green fees with golf cart
  • Lunch, BBQ buffet & gift bags for all golfers
  • Pro shop gift cards
  • Your logo posted on our social media
  • Special recognition and seating at all chapter events
  • 2 complimentary tickets to the 2026 Achievement Week Banquet ($250 value)
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
  • Foursome (4 golfers)
  • Green fees with golf cart
  • Lunch, BBQ buffet & gift bags for all golfers
  • Pro shop gift cards
  • Your logo posted on our social media
  • 1 complimentary ticket to the 2026 Achievement Week Banquet ($125 value)
Business Hole Sponsor
$1,000
  • Custom Signage with your logo
  • Special recognition on social media
  • Special recognition during awards ceremony
Individual Hole Sponsor
$500
  • Custom Signage with your logo
  • Special recognition on social media
  • Special recognition during awards ceremony
Urban Strings Fundraising Hole
$100
  • Proceeds from this hole will be used to support the Urban Strings Merit Scholarship that is awarded each year to a deserving youth from this program.
  • Special recognition during awards ceremony
I Know I Can Fundraising Hole
$100
  • Proceeds from this hole will be used to fund Eta Nu Nu’s I KNOW I CAN FOUNDERS’ SCHOLARSHIP
  • Special recognition during awards ceremony
Dance E.L.I.T.E. Performance Academy Fundraising Hole
$100
  • Proceeds from this hole will be used to support the Dance E.L.I.T.E. Merit Scholarship that is awarded each to a deserving youth from this program
  • Special recognition during awards ceremony
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