Swing for Scholars Golf Invitational presented by ELB Philanthropy

About this event
Register your team and enjoy the full experience with our Foursome Package, designed for a great day of golf, camaraderie, and impact. This package includes entry for four golfers, featuring 18 holes of golf, cart rental, range balls for warm-up, and a scorecard with event rules.
Your group will start the day with a continental breakfast, stay fueled with a delicious BBQ lunch, and enjoy a drink ticket for each golfer. Each player will also receive a complimentary gift bag filled with event items.
After your round, join us for the awards ceremony, where your team will have the chance to compete for top prizes and on-course contest winnings—all while supporting a meaningful cause.
Enjoy a full day of golf and fellowship at our event, featuring 18 holes of golf along with cart rental, range balls for warm-up, and a scorecard with event rules to guide your play. We’ll pair you with a team or group. The day begins with a continental breakfast to get you started, followed by a delicious BBQ lunch after your round. Each participant will receive a drink ticket and a complimentary gift bag filled with event goodies. After play concludes, join us for an exciting awards ceremony, where we’ll recognize top performers and distribute prizes to winning teams and contest participants.
Give your team a second chance to shine with our Mulligan Package! Each mulligan allows a player to replay a shot without penalty—perfect for turning a tough moment into a great one. Teams may purchase up to four mulligans total, adding both strategy and fun to your round. Mulligans must be used during regular play and cannot be applied to contest holes unless otherwise noted. (Max 4 Per Team)
Give your team a second chance to shine with our Mulligan Package! Each mulligan allows a player to replay a shot without penalty—perfect for turning a tough moment into a great one. Teams may purchase up to four mulligans total, adding both strategy and fun to your round. Mulligans must be used during regular play and cannot be applied to contest holes unless otherwise noted. (Max 4 Per Team)
Take a chance to win while supporting a great cause! Half of all proceeds go to one lucky winner, and the other half directly supports our scholarship and community programs.
Ticket Options:
2 tickets – $10
5 tickets – $20 (Best Value)
10 tickets – $30
25 tickets – $50
Details:
Take a chance to win while supporting a great cause! Half of all proceeds go to one lucky winner, and the other half directly supports our scholarship and community programs.
Ticket Options:
2 tickets – $10
5 tickets – $20 (Best Value)
10 tickets – $30
25 tickets – $50
Details:
Take a chance to win while supporting a great cause! Half of all proceeds go to one lucky winner, and the other half directly supports our scholarship and community programs.
Ticket Options:
2 tickets – $10
5 tickets – $20 (Best Value)
10 tickets – $30
25 tickets – $50
Details:
Take a chance to win while supporting a great cause! Half of all proceeds go to one lucky winner, and the other half directly supports our scholarship and community programs.
Ticket Options:
2 tickets – $10
5 tickets – $20 (Best Value)
10 tickets – $30
25 tickets – $50
Details:
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