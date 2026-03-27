Swing for Scholars Golf Invitational presented by ELB Philanthropy

Register your team and enjoy the full experience with our Foursome Package, designed for a great day of golf, camaraderie, and impact. This package includes entry for four golfers, featuring 18 holes of golf, cart rental, range balls for warm-up, and a scorecard with event rules.





Your group will start the day with a continental breakfast, stay fueled with a delicious BBQ lunch, and enjoy a drink ticket for each golfer. Each player will also receive a complimentary gift bag filled with event items.





After your round, join us for the awards ceremony, where your team will have the chance to compete for top prizes and on-course contest winnings—all while supporting a meaningful cause.