Swing for Scholarships Golf Tournament

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About this event
2 teams of 4 players, logo on printed materials and signage, logo displayed on 2 course holes, includes all bonus games, and 5 Raffle/Mulligan tickets per player
1 team of 4 players, logo on printed materials, logo displayed on 1 course hole
1 team of 4 players, green fees, golf cart, range balls, food, refreshments, and goodie bag.
Logo displayed at 1 course hole, with the option to host an on-course activation to engage with golfers (e.g., branded tent, giveaway, or tasting)
$
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