Greater Austin Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

Hosted by

Greater Austin Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

About this event

Swing for Scholarships Golf Tournament

12801 Lexington St

Manor, TX 78653, USA

Gold Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

2 teams of 4 players, logo on printed materials and signage, logo displayed on 2 course holes, includes all bonus games, and 5 Raffle/Mulligan tickets per player

Silver Sponsor
$1,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

1 team of 4 players, logo on printed materials, logo displayed on 1 course hole

4-Person Team
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

1 team of 4 players, green fees, golf cart, range balls, food, refreshments, and goodie bag.

Hole Sponsor
$600

Logo displayed at 1 course hole, with the option to host an on-course activation to engage with golfers (e.g., branded tent, giveaway, or tasting)

Add a donation for Greater Austin Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

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