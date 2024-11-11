Swing Fore Literacy Sponsorships 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Helps us cover the cost for the event space and part of the game play for the day.
Includes:
-Digital signage throughout the event space
-Social media recognition 2 weeks before and after the event
-Recognition on our website as a sponsor
-Day-of recognition
-Private bay at the event
-Admission for 4 adults and 2 children
Helps us cover the cost of food for the event.
Includes:
-Digital signage throughout part of the event space
-Social media recognition 1 week before and after the event
-Recognition on our website as a sponsor
-Day-of recognition
-Admission for 2 adults and 1 child
Helps us cover the cost of an adult breakfast drink bar and great raffle prizes.
Includes:
-Day-of recognition
-Day-of social media shout out
-Admission for 1 adult
$
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