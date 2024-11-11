Right To Read

Offered by

Right To Read

About the memberships

Swing Fore Literacy Sponsorships 2026

Event Sponsor
$2,500

Helps us cover the cost for the event space and part of the game play for the day.

Includes:

-Digital signage throughout the event space

-Social media recognition 2 weeks before and after the event

-Recognition on our website as a sponsor

-Day-of recognition

-Private bay at the event

-Admission for 4 adults and 2 children

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,500

Helps us cover the cost of food for the event.


Includes:

-Digital signage throughout part of the event space

-Social media recognition 1 week before and after the event

-Recognition on our website as a sponsor

-Day-of recognition

-Admission for 2 adults and 1 child

Drink & Prize Sponsor
$500

Helps us cover the cost of an adult breakfast drink bar and great raffle prizes.


Includes:

-Day-of recognition

-Day-of social media shout out

-Admission for 1 adult

Add a donation for Right To Read

$

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