Swing Fore MS 2026 Silent Auction

A handcrafted full-grain leather duffle made from premium Horween leather. The winning bidder will customize their bag by selecting the leather color and canvas lining of their choice from the Bluetross collection.

Auction images shown feature Horween Football in Burgundy and Horween Dublin in Nut Brown, the final bag may be made in any available Bluetross leather and color. Finished with brass or nickel hardware, hand-sewn leather handles, an adjustable shoulder strap, and a spacious canvas-lined interior. Sized at 20" L x 14" W x 14" H.

This is not just a duffel bag. It is a piece of art made to travel well, age beautifully, and carry the story of the miles ahead.





Note: Many more colors are available to choose from than the ones pictured in this auction.