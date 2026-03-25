Swing Fore MS 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Round of golf for 3 players at Seabrook Island Golf Club in Seabrook Island, SC.
Starting bid
Round of golf for 3 players at Old Barnwell Golf Club in Aiken, SC.
Starting bid
Round of golf for 3 people (accompanied by a member) at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC.
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Round of golf for 4 players at The Links at Stono Ferry in Hollywood, SC. Round must start after 11:00 a.m., Monday-Thursday.
Starting bid
Two nights in an Executive Suite + a round of golf 2 people at the Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, FL.
Starting bid
Two nights in an Executive Suite and a round of golf for 2 people at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Starting bid
Two nights in a Prestige Ocean Junior Suite and a round of golf for 2 people at Half Moon in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Must be used June-November 2027.
Starting bid
Round of golf for 4 people at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island, SC. May be used any time in December/January or afternoon in June/July/August.
Starting bid
Round of golf for 4 people at True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island, SC. May be used any time in December/January or afternoon in June/July/August.
Starting bid
Round of golf for 4 people at Palmetto Dunes Golf Course in Hilton Head, SC. Restrictions apply.
Starting bid
Family Four Pack (4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 bags of chips, and 4 waters) to any 2026 season Charleston Riverdogs home game (excluding home opener). Seats are in the Grandstand + a $150 gift card to Harlestons (www.harlestons.com) golf apparel.
Starting bid
Four tickets to a South Carolina Stingrays 2026-27 home game + a $250 gift card to TRUE linkswear (www.truelinkswear.com).
Starting bid
Craft River Charcuterie Board. Local pickup in Charleston or pay for shipping + a $250 gift card to TRUE linkswear (www.truelinkswear.com).
Starting bid
Craft River Charcuterie Board. Local pickup in Charleston or pay for shipping.
Starting bid
A handcrafted full-grain leather duffle made from premium Horween leather. The winning bidder will customize their bag by selecting the leather color and canvas lining of their choice from the Bluetross collection.
Auction images shown feature Horween Football in Burgundy and Horween Dublin in Nut Brown, the final bag may be made in any available Bluetross leather and color. Finished with brass or nickel hardware, hand-sewn leather handles, an adjustable shoulder strap, and a spacious canvas-lined interior. Sized at 20" L x 14" W x 14" H.
This is not just a duffel bag. It is a piece of art made to travel well, age beautifully, and carry the story of the miles ahead.
Note: Many more colors are available to choose from than the ones pictured in this auction.
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