Swing Fore Multiple Sclerosis
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Swing Fore Multiple Sclerosis
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Swing Fore MS 2026 Silent Auction

Golf Round for 3 at Seabrook Island Club item
Golf Round for 3 at Seabrook Island Club
$400

Starting bid

Round of golf for 3 players at Seabrook Island Golf Club in Seabrook Island, SC.

Golf Round for 3 at Old Barnwell Golf Club item
Golf Round for 3 at Old Barnwell Golf Club
$1,250

Starting bid

Round of golf for 3 players at Old Barnwell Golf Club in Aiken, SC.

Accompanied threesome at Sedgefield Country Club item
Accompanied threesome at Sedgefield Country Club
$1,300

Starting bid

Round of golf for 3 people (accompanied by a member) at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC.

Golf Round for 4 at Stono Ferry item
Golf Round for 4 at Stono Ferry
$100

Starting bid

Round of golf for 4 players at The Links at Stono Ferry in Hollywood, SC. Round must start after 11:00 a.m., Monday-Thursday.

Stay and Play at Innisbrook for 2 item
Stay and Play at Innisbrook for 2
$800

Starting bid

Two nights in an Executive Suite + a round of golf 2 people at the Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, FL.

Stay and Play at PGA National for 2 item
Stay and Play at PGA National for 2
$1,000

Starting bid

Two nights in an Executive Suite and a round of golf for 2 people at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

Stay and Play at Half Moon for 2 item
Stay and Play at Half Moon for 2
$1,000

Starting bid

Two nights in a Prestige Ocean Junior Suite and a round of golf for 2 people at Half Moon in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Must be used June-November 2027.

Golf Round for 4 at Caledonia item
Golf Round for 4 at Caledonia
$150

Starting bid

Round of golf for 4 people at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island, SC. May be used any time in December/January or afternoon in June/July/August.

Golf Round for 4 at True Blue item
Golf Round for 4 at True Blue
$150

Starting bid

Round of golf for 4 people at True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island, SC. May be used any time in December/January or afternoon in June/July/August.

Golf Round for 4 at Palmetto Dunes item
Golf Round for 4 at Palmetto Dunes
$150

Starting bid

Round of golf for 4 people at Palmetto Dunes Golf Course in Hilton Head, SC. Restrictions apply.

Riverdogs Family Four Pack + Harlestons Gift Card item
Riverdogs Family Four Pack + Harlestons Gift Card
$225

Starting bid

Family Four Pack (4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 bags of chips, and 4 waters) to any 2026 season Charleston Riverdogs home game (excluding home opener). Seats are in the Grandstand + a $150 gift card to Harlestons (www.harlestons.com) golf apparel.

Stringrays Tickets + TRUE linkswear Gift Card item
Stringrays Tickets + TRUE linkswear Gift Card
$200

Starting bid

Four tickets to a South Carolina Stingrays 2026-27 home game + a $250 gift card to TRUE linkswear (www.truelinkswear.com).

Artisan Charcuterie Board + TRUE linkswear Gift Card item
Artisan Charcuterie Board + TRUE linkswear Gift Card
$300

Starting bid

Craft River Charcuterie Board. Local pickup in Charleston or pay for shipping + a $250 gift card to TRUE linkswear (www.truelinkswear.com).

Artisan Charcuterie Board #2 item
Artisan Charcuterie Board #2
$150

Starting bid

Craft River Charcuterie Board. Local pickup in Charleston or pay for shipping.

Custom Bluecross "The Jake" Duffel Bag item
Custom Bluecross "The Jake" Duffel Bag item
Custom Bluecross "The Jake" Duffel Bag item
Custom Bluecross "The Jake" Duffel Bag
$500

Starting bid

A handcrafted full-grain leather duffle made from premium Horween leather. The winning bidder will customize their bag by selecting the leather color and canvas lining of their choice from the Bluetross collection.

 

Auction images shown feature Horween Football in Burgundy and Horween Dublin in Nut Brown, the final bag may be made in any available Bluetross leather and color. Finished with brass or nickel hardware, hand-sewn leather handles, an adjustable shoulder strap, and a spacious canvas-lined interior. Sized at 20" L x 14" W x 14" H.

 

This is not just a duffel bag. It is a piece of art made to travel well, age beautifully, and carry the story of the miles ahead.


Note: Many more colors are available to choose from than the ones pictured in this auction.

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