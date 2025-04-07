Swing FORE the Fence Silent Auction

Level up your softball skills with this comprehensive Strike Zone training package!
Perfect for players of all levels looking to enhance their game:
2 SZS Lessons w/ a Professional Instructor
2 SZS Lane/Cage Rental Coupons
1 SZS 2024 Summer Camp Admission
Tri-Colored Softball Home Plate
Pitcher Spinner Disc (for spins)
Pitcher 1 pound Cannon Ball (for spins)
Softball bracelet
Softball pop socket
1 12-inch softball
Game Day Tote
This complete package offers everything needed to transform your softball performance, combining professional instruction with essential training tools.
Perfect for dedicated players looking to take their game to the next level!
VALUE: $575
Generously donated by Strike Zone Sports
MINI PHOTO SESSION WITH MAGGIE HINCHLEY
$100
Starting bid
Capture precious memories with an exclusive mini session from acclaimed local photographer Maggie Hinchley! This package includes a professional photo shoot with one of the area's most sought-after photographers, specializing in family, senior, and newborn photography.
Your mini session includes:
• 20-minute professional photo shoot
• Expert guidance and posing
• Professional editing of your images
• Online gallery to view and select your favorites
Maggie's warm approach and artistic eye create natural, authentic images that truly capture personality and emotion. This is the perfect opportunity to document a milestone, update family portraits, or create lasting memories with professional quality.
Value: $325
Generously donated by Maggie Hinchley Photography
SQUEAKY CLEAN JELLY BEAN
$105
Starting bid
Brighten your smile and enhance your oral health with this comprehensive dental care package from Lakeville Dental! This luxurious basket includes everything you need for a professional-grade dental routine at home.
Package includes:
• Oral-B iO rechargeable toothbrush
• Opalescence Go tooth whitening trays (10)
• Additional iO replacement brush head
• Enamel rebuilding professional toothpaste
• Mini Bluetooth speaker
• Inflatable beach ball
• Water bottle
• Golf balls
This basket combines professional dental care products with fun lifestyle items for the perfect balance of health and enjoyment!
Value: $350
Generously donated by Lakeville Dental
COZY UP WITH LFSA
$45
Starting bid
Lakeville Fastpitch Ultimate Swag Bag
Show your LFSA pride with this premium collection of Lakeville Fastpitch gear! This fantastic swag bag includes:
Custom LFSA sherpa-lined Blanket
Lakeville Fastpitch Black Wearable Blanket (OSFM)
"Keep Calm It's Just Pool Play" LFSA T-shirt
Softball-themed 20 oz tumbler
Softball tote bag
This complete package is ideal for players, parents, and fans who want to represent Lakeville Fastpitch while enjoying high-quality, practical items that celebrate the sport we love.
Value: $150
Generously donated by 8U Thunder Blue and Mom Swag
TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALLGAME
$105
Starting bid
Experience Minnesota baseball at its finest with this comprehensive Twins fan package! Enjoy the game from premium seating while showing your team spirit with official Twins merchandise.
Package includes:
• 5 Thrivent Club Twins Tickets (Twins Vs. White Sox - Section R, Row 2 : Seats 14-18 : Tuesday, April 22: 6:40pm
• Twins Backpack Cooler
• Twins Hat
• 2 Twins Mugs
• TC Bear Funko
• Twins Playing Cards
Value: $350
Generously donated by 8U Thunder Black
I'M ON A BOAT
$35
Starting bid
Set sail on beautiful Lake Minnetonka with this exciting Wayzata Bay Charters gift certificate! Enjoy a memorable lakeside experience with your choice of premium cruises.
Package includes a gift certificate valid for at least 2 people on your choice of cruise options:
• Sunday Brunch Cruise
• Friday Night Happy Hour
• Sunday Fun Day Cruise
• 3rd of July Fireworks Cruise
• Plus additional seasonal cruise options!
This certificate provides the perfect opportunity for a romantic date, family outing, or fun gathering with friends while experiencing the beauty of Lake Minnetonka from the water.
More information at: https://wayzatabaycharters.com/
Value: $110
Generously donated by 8U Lightning Blue
BBQ, BREW & BOURBON
$70
Starting bid
Elevate your grilling game with this premium BBQ, Brew & Bourbon basket! This impressive collection features everything needed for the ultimate backyard cookout experience.
Package includes:
2 Six-Packs of Killebrew Root Beer
1.75 Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
6 containers of dry rubs/seasonings (4 - 5.7oz and 2 - 13oz)
10 bottles of BBQ Sauces - assorted mouthwatering flavors
Whether you're hosting a summer gathering or simply enjoying a relaxing evening on the patio, this basket provides all the essentials to impress your guests with award-winning flavors. The perfect gift for the grilling enthusiast, bourbon connoisseur, or anyone who appreciates the art of outdoor cooking!
Value: $240
Generously donated by 8U Lightning Black
GAME NIGHT
$30
Starting bid
Unleash endless family fun with this action-packed Game Night basket!
Everything you need for memorable game nights includes:
Room Essentials 50x60 Throw
Game: Let’s Hit Each Other With Fake Swords
Telestrations
Giant Uno
Spot It
1000 Piece Book Club Puzzle
15.6 Oz bag Starburst
Boom Chicka Pop
Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels
10 Sunkist Mini Cans of Soda
Laundry Basket
Already own one of these games? No problem! Gift receipt included for easy exchanges to customize your perfect game night collection.
Create lasting memories and friendly competition with this complete entertainment package for the whole family!
Value: $110
Generously donated by 10U Storm Blue
COMFY AND COOL
$35
Starting bid
Beat the heat in style with this ultimate outdoor comfort package!
Perfect for sporting events, beach days, or backyard relaxation:
GCI Pod Rocker with Sun Shade
Shewind Portable, Rechargeable Neck Fan
Coppertone Sport Sunscreen
Bag of Seeds
Stay cool, comfortable, and protected all season long with this thoughtfully curated collection of summer essentials.
Whether you're cheering from the sidelines, relaxing at the lake, or enjoying your own backyard, this package ensures you'll do it in a cool, comfortable style!
Value: $120
Generously donated by 10U Storm Black
RAKING IN THE BUCKS
$30
Starting bid
Strike gold in your garden and your wallet with our "Raking in the Bucks" package!
Package includes:
$100 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets for a chance to win tens of thousands of dollars in cash prizes!
One sturdy metal-tined rake
Why just rake leaves when you could be raking in serious cash? Try your luck with this perfect blend of practicality and possibility—you might just scratch your way to a fortune!
Value: $120
Generously donated by 10U Thunder Blue
SOFTBALL MOM ESSENTIALS
$55
Starting bid
Keep game day organized and comfortable with this ultimate Softball Mom Essentials Basket! Packed with must-have items for those long tournament weekends and practice days.
Basket includes:
• Carolina Blue Bogg Bag - the washable, versatile tote that's perfect for carrying snacks, sunscreen, and all your softball sideline necessities
• Stanley Tumbler
• Beach Towel
• Softball Mom T-Shirt - Size Large
• SPF 50 sunscreen
• Spray Bottle/Fan
• Sunflower Seeds
This comprehensive package has everything a dedicated softball mom needs to cheer on her player in comfort and style!
Value: $120
Generously donated by 10U Thunder Black
ZYIA ACTIVE FITNESS & WELLNESS
$50
Starting bid
Elevate your active lifestyle with this premium Zyia gift basket! Perfect for fitness enthusiasts and wellness seekers, this curated collection combines nutrition, hydration, style, and shopping in one fantastic package.
Basket includes:
• Chocolate Mousse Restore Supplement Powder
• Teal Classic Shaker Bottle
• Turquoise Camo Mesh Hat
• $50 Zyia Gift Certificate - choose your own high-quality activewear from Zyia's stylish collection
Whether you're a dedicated athlete or just beginning your fitness journey, this basket provides premium essentials to support your active lifestyle with Zyia's renowned quality and style.
Value: $165
Generously Donated by 10U Lightning Blue and Zyia Independent Rep Jill Jensen
FAVORITE THINGS
$200
Starting bid
Indulge in this incredible collection of premium items curated by the 10U Lightning Black team! This extraordinary basket features something for everyone:
DeWALT Hammer Drill Driver Kit
BOSE Soundlink Speaker
Yeti Wine Rambler
Portable LED Touch Lamp
Assorted Candy
Wireless Earbuds with charging case
Charging Cord
Mini Pose 2.0 Travel Mirror
CorkPops Wine Opener
Face Masks & Chapstick
Wet Brush
Play Nine Card Game
Tea Towels
An amazing variety of high-quality items perfect for treating yourself or giving as gifts!
Valued at: $675
Generously donated by 10U Lightning Black
LFSA FAN ZONE
$65
Starting bid
Stay comfortable while cheering on your favorite Lakeville Fastpitch player with this complete fan package! This fantastic basket includes:
Premium padded bleacher seat to keep you comfortable through every inning
LFSA sweatpants (youth Medium) perfect for those cooler game days
LFSA sweatshirt (youth XL) to show your team spirit in style
LFSA hoodie (women's XL) for stylish warmth during evening games
LFSA hoodie (men's XL) to keep any supporter cozy in the stands
LFSA koozies to keep your beverages cold while you cheer
LFSA cooling towel to beat the heat during those sunny tournaments
LFSA drawstring tote to conveniently carry all your game day essentials
The ultimate supporter's package for any dedicated Lakeville Fastpitch fan! Keep warm, comfortable, and prepared for any weather while displaying your LFSA pride at every game.
Starting bid: $220
Generously donated by 10U Lightning Black
GIMME S'MORE!
$30
Starting bid
Bring the cozy magic of campfire treats indoors with this luxurious s'mores experience!
This delightful package includes:
Rachel Zoe 50x70 faux fur blanket
Electric S’mores Maker
S’mores Caddy
MalloMe Roasting Sticks (5 pack)
Family Sized Honey Maid Graham Crackers
6 Full Sized Hershey Bars
S’more sized Jet-Puffed Marshmallows
Create memorable family nights or romantic evenings with this complete s'mores experience. Cuddle up under the luxurious faux fur blanket while enjoying freshly made s'mores from your electric maker—no campfire required! The perfect combination of comfort and sweet indulgence for any occasion.
Value $110
Generously donated by 12U Thunder Blue
SHINE AND DRIVE
$110
Starting bid
Treat your vehicle to this exceptional Shine and Drive basket featuring premium car wash services and bonus golf accessories!
Package includes:
• 5 Deluxe Waterwerks Car Washes
• 10 Basic Exterior Car Washes
• 5 Waterwerks Drying Cloths
• 10 pairs of Waterwerks Sunglasses
• 4 Packs of TaylorMade QA1 Golf Balls
• Pink Tumbler
• Kind Lips lip balm
• 3 QA1 Hats
This versatile basket combines essential car care services with quality golf and lifestyle accessories - perfect for active individuals who appreciate a clean vehicle and time on the greens!
Value: $375
Generously donated by 12U Thunder Black
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
$180
Starting bid
Keep your vehicle in top condition with this comprehensive automotive care package featuring premium services and accessories from trusted local businesses!
Package includes:
• $500 Gift Certificate to Discount Tire
• $75 Gift Certificate to Airlake Automotive
• 2 Airlake Automotive T-Shirts
• 4 Airlake Automotive Can Coozies
• 2 Winter Hats
• 5 Drying Towels
• 2 Decks of Playing Cards
• 1 QA1 Blanket
This ultimate vehicle care package offers everything you need to maintain your wheels and enjoy the journey, with services from trusted local automotive experts!
Value: $600
Generously donated by 12U Thunder Black
KEEP IT LOCAL
$60
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the best of Lakeville dining and entertainment with this fantastic local gift card collection! Experience the diverse flavors and atmospheres our community has to offer while supporting local businesses.
Bundle includes $25 gift cards to:
• Babes
• B52s
• The Better Half
• Teresa's
• Angry Inch Brewing
• Lakeville Brewing
• Baldy's
• Dairy Delight
The perfect package for date nights, family outings, or exploring Lakeville's vibrant food scene!
Value: $200
Generously donated by 12U Lightning Blue
MASH SOFTBALL
$40
Starting bid
Take your softball skills to the next level with this fantastic MASH package! This performance-boosting basket includes:
2 TPP Baseball or Softball classes
Maroon MASH Snapback hat
6-Pack of Fruit Punch Body Armor
David's Seeds
The ideal package for any dedicated softball player looking to improve their game while enjoying classic dugout favorites!
Value: $130
Generously donated by 12U Lightning Black and MASH
LET'S GET WILDS
$85
Starting bid
Take your golf game to new heights with this premium golf package!
Featuring:
Two 18-hole rounds of golf (includes cart rental and range balls)
12 gloss white Maxfli golf balls
Perfect for the dedicated golfer or someone looking to improve their game, this package provides everything needed for a day on the course for 2!
Warm up on the driving range with the included range balls, enjoy a smooth ride around the course in your golf cart, and play with high-quality Maxfli balls known for their consistent flight and feel. Whether treating yourself or gifting to a golf enthusiast, this package promises unforgettable time on the greens!
Value: $280
Generously donated by 14U Lightning Black
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!