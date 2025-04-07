Swing FORE the Fence Silent Auction

Take your golf game to new heights with this premium golf package! Featuring: Two 18-hole rounds of golf (includes cart rental and range balls) 12 gloss white Maxfli golf balls Perfect for the dedicated golfer or someone looking to improve their game, this package provides everything needed for a day on the course for 2! Warm up on the driving range with the included range balls, enjoy a smooth ride around the course in your golf cart, and play with high-quality Maxfli balls known for their consistent flight and feel. Whether treating yourself or gifting to a golf enthusiast, this package promises unforgettable time on the greens! Value: $280 Generously donated by 14U Lightning Black

Take your golf game to new heights with this premium golf package! Featuring: Two 18-hole rounds of golf (includes cart rental and range balls) 12 gloss white Maxfli golf balls Perfect for the dedicated golfer or someone looking to improve their game, this package provides everything needed for a day on the course for 2! Warm up on the driving range with the included range balls, enjoy a smooth ride around the course in your golf cart, and play with high-quality Maxfli balls known for their consistent flight and feel. Whether treating yourself or gifting to a golf enthusiast, this package promises unforgettable time on the greens! Value: $280 Generously donated by 14U Lightning Black

More details...