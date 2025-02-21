Swing Into Spring! Guided Painting Class

211 2nd St NW

Bemidji, MN 56601, USA

Beginner Session
$40
Grants entry to the event with access to all supplies provided, including light refreshments.
Intermediate Session
$40
Grants entry to the event with access to all supplies provided, including light refreshments.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing