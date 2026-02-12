Somersworth Community Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Somersworth Community Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Swing Into Spring Sweepstakes

6 Willand Dr

Somersworth, NH 03878, USA

1 Grand Prize Entry
$50

Each ticket gets you one chance at your choice of GRAND PRIZE! ( There will be two to choose from)


There are only 250 tickets available to keep the odds in your favor, but you are welcome to buy as many as you like until they are all sold out!

2 Grand Prize Entries
$75

Each ticket gets you one chance at your choice of GRAND PRIZE! ( There will be two to choose from)


There are only 250 tickets available to keep the odds in your favor, but you are welcome to buy as many as you like until they are all sold out!

3 Grand Prize Entries
$100

Each ticket gets you one chance at your choice of GRAND PRIZE! ( There will be two to choose from)


There are only 250 tickets available to keep the odds in your favor, but you are welcome to buy as many as you like until they are all sold out!

Add a donation for Somersworth Community Chamber of Commerce

$

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