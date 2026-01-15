Tree Town Tennis

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Tree Town Tennis

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Swing into Spring: The Tennis Experience Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1615 N 9th St, Boise, ID 83702, USA

Boise Contemporary Theater Tickets item
Boise Contemporary Theater Tickets
$65

Starting bid

2 Premium Single Tickets to any Mainstage Performance during the 25/26 Season. Expires 5/31/2026.

Mountain Ocean Premium Skin Care Basket item
Mountain Ocean Premium Skin Care Basket
$80

Starting bid

Include 2 lip balms, 3 premium lotions (travel, 16 oz, 32 oz), bar soap, tshirt, and Skin Trip keychain. Check out their natural products at www.mountainocean.com

Gourmet Forager Basket item
Gourmet Forager Basket
$75

Starting bid

A great mix of dried fruit, nuts, and snacks. Along with 2 aluminum water bottles to keep you strong and active. Thank you to Michelle WIlson at Intermountain Agency Idaho for this beautiful basket.

Vandals Fan Basket item
Vandals Fan Basket item
Vandals Fan Basket
$80

Starting bid

Vandals gear to show your U of I pride! Coasters, decal, mug, shirt, coozie, notebook and pen, and foam 'V" finger!

BSU Public Radio Basket item
BSU Public Radio Basket
$80

Starting bid

Great items that show your support for BSU Public Radio! Includes blanket, scarf, 2 pairs socks, 2 license plate frames, water bottle, hot beverage travel cup, hat, stickers, pen, and keychain. All in a canvas bag!

Autographed "Winning Ugly" Book item
Autographed "Winning Ugly" Book
$80

Starting bid

Take home a piece of the event with an autographed "Winning Ugly" book by Brad Gilbert! This book is still referenced by players and coaches and is a must-have for your library.

1 hour Acupuncture Session item
1 hour Acupuncture Session
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1 hour Acupuncture Session by a certified professional at Source Integrative Medicine! Use by 1/15/2027.

Adult Tennis Lesson with Beck Roghaar item
Adult Tennis Lesson with Beck Roghaar
$100

Starting bid

Get going on the court with the BSU head women's tennis coach for a 90 minute group lesson (up to 6)! Adults 25 and up.

Thrive Chiropractic Basket item
Thrive Chiropractic Basket item
Thrive Chiropractic Basket item
Thrive Chiropractic Basket
$300

Starting bid

This amazing basket features goodies such as foot baths, body brush, lotion, Huckleberry Sparkling Wine with 2 glasses, skin-firming mask, jade facial roller, chocolate, nuts, and cookie snacks! Includes new patient appointment gift card (exam, x-rays, therapies, and adjustment) and a $250 regenerative medicine gift card. Expires 6/1/26 for the gift certificates.

LOVE tennis ball and stand item
LOVE tennis ball and stand
$20

Starting bid

Adorable tennis ball with heart on a wooden stand with "It all started with love" etched in.

Amalfi Coast, Italy, Vacation Package item
Amalfi Coast, Italy, Vacation Package item
Amalfi Coast, Italy, Vacation Package item
Amalfi Coast, Italy, Vacation Package
$5,500

Starting bid

Experience the breathtaking beauty of Italy’s Amalfi Coast, where dramatic cliffs meet the shimmering Mediterranean. Stroll through charming villages like Positano and Ravello, savor fresh seafood and limoncello, and bask in the sun on pristine beaches. Spend your days exploring picturesque towns, savoring world-class Italian cuisine, and strolling along the enchanting shoreline. This coastal paradise offers the perfect blend of relaxation, culture, and unforgettable scenery.

 

Package Includes: 5 nights for 2 adults in a charming private apartment on the Amalfi Coast (1 bedroom, 1 bathroom). Lemons are a big part of Italian culture - tour of a lemon farmhouse with tastings included.


Terms & Conditions: 

This travel package provides 2 adults with a 5-night stay in a private apartment in Amalfi and includes a tour of a lemon farmhouse with tastings. Accommodations and excursions are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Your personal travel concierge can arrange excursions and transportation upon request at an additional cost. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable.


HGAVacations.com Website Link: https://www.hgavacations.com/amalfi-2.html

Euro-Pass Vacation Package item
Euro-Pass Vacation Package item
Euro-Pass Vacation Package item
Euro-Pass Vacation Package
$4,500

Starting bid

Explore Europe with 3 outstanding destination options! 

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

  • 4 nights for 2 adults in Amsterdam
  • Hotel Options: Pestana Amsterdam Riverside, Boutique Hotel Albus, Clayton Hotel, or Jan Luyken
  • 2-Hour Canal Cruise
  • Choose your food tour: Jordaan or De Pijp


Copenhagen, Denmark

  • 4 nights for 2 adults in Copenhagen
  • Hotel Options: 25Hours Hotel Indre By, Villa Copenhagen, Admiral Hotel Copenhagen, or 71 Nyhavn
  • Your choice of: 
    • Grand day trip around Copenhagen OR
    • 2-hour guided walking tour and a canal cruise


Vienna, Austria

  • 4 nights for 2 adults in Vienna
  • Hotel Options: MOOONS, Hotel Erzherzog Rainer, Hotel Kaiserhof Wien, or Le Méridien Wien
  • Guided walking tour of Schönbrunn Palace & Gardens
  • 72-hour Hop On/Off Bus and Boat Trip Combo Ticket


Terms & Conditions: 

This travel package provides 2 adults with the choice of the Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and/or Vienna packages. If more than one package is purchased, train transfers between each destination are included. Accommodations and excursions are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Resort fees are not included. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable.

HGAVacations.com Landing Page Link: https://www.hgavacations.com/euro-pass.html

Golf Passport Vacation Package item
Golf Passport Vacation Package item
Golf Passport Vacation Package item
Golf Passport Vacation Package
$5,875

Starting bid

Choose your destination! 


PALM SPRINGS GOLF

  • 3 nights for 2 adults in Palm Springs 
  • 2 rounds of golf for 2 
  • 1 at PGA West 
  • 1 at Escena Golf Club


CABO GOLF EXPERIENCE

  • 4-night all-inclusive for 2 at a beachfront resort in Cabo 
  • 1 round of golf a Cabo Real Golf Club


Terms & Conditions: 

This travel package provides 2 adults with the choice of the Palm Springs Golf Package (3 nights for 2 with 1 round of golf at PGA West and 1 round of golf at Escene Golf Club) or the Cabo Golf Experience (4-night all-inclusive for 2 adults with 1 round of golf at Cabo Real Golf Club). Accommodations and excursions are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Resort fees are not included. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable.


HGAVacations.com Landing Page Link: https://www.hgavacations.com/golf-passport.html

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