Swing into Spring: The Tennis Experience Silent Auction

Experience the breathtaking beauty of Italy’s Amalfi Coast, where dramatic cliffs meet the shimmering Mediterranean. Stroll through charming villages like Positano and Ravello, savor fresh seafood and limoncello, and bask in the sun on pristine beaches. Spend your days exploring picturesque towns, savoring world-class Italian cuisine, and strolling along the enchanting shoreline. This coastal paradise offers the perfect blend of relaxation, culture, and unforgettable scenery.

Package Includes: 5 nights for 2 adults in a charming private apartment on the Amalfi Coast (1 bedroom, 1 bathroom). Lemons are a big part of Italian culture - tour of a lemon farmhouse with tastings included.





Terms & Conditions:

This travel package provides 2 adults with a 5-night stay in a private apartment in Amalfi and includes a tour of a lemon farmhouse with tastings. Accommodations and excursions are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Your personal travel concierge can arrange excursions and transportation upon request at an additional cost. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable.





HGAVacations.com Website Link: https://www.hgavacations.com/amalfi-2.html