Swing into Spring: The Tennis Experience Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
2 Premium Single Tickets to any Mainstage Performance during the 25/26 Season. Expires 5/31/2026.
Starting bid
Include 2 lip balms, 3 premium lotions (travel, 16 oz, 32 oz), bar soap, tshirt, and Skin Trip keychain. Check out their natural products at www.mountainocean.com
Starting bid
A great mix of dried fruit, nuts, and snacks. Along with 2 aluminum water bottles to keep you strong and active. Thank you to Michelle WIlson at Intermountain Agency Idaho for this beautiful basket.
Starting bid
Vandals gear to show your U of I pride! Coasters, decal, mug, shirt, coozie, notebook and pen, and foam 'V" finger!
Starting bid
Great items that show your support for BSU Public Radio! Includes blanket, scarf, 2 pairs socks, 2 license plate frames, water bottle, hot beverage travel cup, hat, stickers, pen, and keychain. All in a canvas bag!
Starting bid
Take home a piece of the event with an autographed "Winning Ugly" book by Brad Gilbert! This book is still referenced by players and coaches and is a must-have for your library.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1 hour Acupuncture Session by a certified professional at Source Integrative Medicine! Use by 1/15/2027.
Starting bid
Get going on the court with the BSU head women's tennis coach for a 90 minute group lesson (up to 6)! Adults 25 and up.
Starting bid
This amazing basket features goodies such as foot baths, body brush, lotion, Huckleberry Sparkling Wine with 2 glasses, skin-firming mask, jade facial roller, chocolate, nuts, and cookie snacks! Includes new patient appointment gift card (exam, x-rays, therapies, and adjustment) and a $250 regenerative medicine gift card. Expires 6/1/26 for the gift certificates.
Starting bid
Adorable tennis ball with heart on a wooden stand with "It all started with love" etched in.
Starting bid
Experience the breathtaking beauty of Italy’s Amalfi Coast, where dramatic cliffs meet the shimmering Mediterranean. Stroll through charming villages like Positano and Ravello, savor fresh seafood and limoncello, and bask in the sun on pristine beaches. Spend your days exploring picturesque towns, savoring world-class Italian cuisine, and strolling along the enchanting shoreline. This coastal paradise offers the perfect blend of relaxation, culture, and unforgettable scenery.
Package Includes: 5 nights for 2 adults in a charming private apartment on the Amalfi Coast (1 bedroom, 1 bathroom). Lemons are a big part of Italian culture - tour of a lemon farmhouse with tastings included.
Terms & Conditions:
This travel package provides 2 adults with a 5-night stay in a private apartment in Amalfi and includes a tour of a lemon farmhouse with tastings. Accommodations and excursions are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Your personal travel concierge can arrange excursions and transportation upon request at an additional cost. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable.
HGAVacations.com Website Link: https://www.hgavacations.com/amalfi-2.html
Starting bid
Explore Europe with 3 outstanding destination options!
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Copenhagen, Denmark
Vienna, Austria
Terms & Conditions:
This travel package provides 2 adults with the choice of the Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and/or Vienna packages. If more than one package is purchased, train transfers between each destination are included. Accommodations and excursions are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Resort fees are not included. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable.
HGAVacations.com Landing Page Link: https://www.hgavacations.com/euro-pass.html
Starting bid
Choose your destination!
PALM SPRINGS GOLF
CABO GOLF EXPERIENCE
Terms & Conditions:
This travel package provides 2 adults with the choice of the Palm Springs Golf Package (3 nights for 2 with 1 round of golf at PGA West and 1 round of golf at Escene Golf Club) or the Cabo Golf Experience (4-night all-inclusive for 2 adults with 1 round of golf at Cabo Real Golf Club). Accommodations and excursions are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Resort fees are not included. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable.
HGAVacations.com Landing Page Link: https://www.hgavacations.com/golf-passport.html
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!