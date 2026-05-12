Swing Into Support

Includes company logo placement on a banner displayed near the putting and chipping areas — a high-traffic location all players pass through before heading to the course. Sponsors also have the option to set up a promotional booth near the putting green to interact directly with participants before the tournament begins. Company name/logo will also be featured on the sponsor thank-you page. Your sponsorship directly supports local families navigating medical complexities through The Lavender Gray Project. ⛳💜