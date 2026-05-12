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About this event
4-player team entry for the Swing Into Support Golf Tournament benefiting The Lavender Gray Project. Registration includes access to the driving range befor play, player swag bags, on-course games, lunch, and a fun day supporting local medically complex families and caregivers. ⛳️💜
Individual player entry for the Swing Into Support Golf Tournament benefiting The Lavender Gray Project. Registration includes lunch, access to the driving range before play, player swag bags, and on-course games. Individual players will be grouped into 4-person teams prior to the tournament. ⛳💜
Includes one 4-person team entry, title sponsor recognition throughout the event, company logo displayed on cart placards, rule sheets, and clubhouse banner signage, plus recognition on the sponsor thank-you page. Sponsors also have the option to set up a promotional booth at the clubhouse and interact directly with players during the tournament. Your sponsorship directly supports local families navigating medical complexities through The Lavender Gray Project. ⛳💜
Includes one 2-person team entry, title sponsor recognition throughout the event, and company logo placement on cart placards, rule sheets, and signage displayed at the course drink station. Sponsors also have the option to set up a promotional booth at the clubhouse, interact directly with players, and will be recognized on the sponsor thank-you page. Limited to two sponsors. Your sponsorship directly supports local families navigating medical complexities through The Lavender Gray Project. ⛳💜
Title sponsor recognition throughout the event, option to set up a booth for networking, and company logo placement on cart placards, tournament rule sheets, and signage displayed on all three sides of one beverage cart. Sponsors will also be recognized on the sponsor thank-you page. Limited to two sponsors. Your sponsorship directly supports local families navigating medical complexities through The Lavender Gray Project. ⛳💜
Includes company logo placement on a banner displayed near the putting and chipping areas — a high-traffic location all players pass through before heading to the course. Sponsors also have the option to set up a promotional booth near the putting green to interact directly with participants before the tournament begins. Company name/logo will also be featured on the sponsor thank-you page. Your sponsorship directly supports local families navigating medical complexities through The Lavender Gray Project. ⛳💜
Includes company logo placement on two signs displayed throughout the driving range area, plus the option to set up a promotional booth near the practice areas to interact directly with players before the tournament begins. Sponsors will also be recognized on the sponsor thank-you page. Your sponsorship directly supports local families navigating medical complexities through The Lavender Gray Project. ⛳💜
Includes a hole sponsor sign featuring your company logo displayed at one tee box during the tournament, plus recognition on the sponsor thank-you page. Your sponsorship directly supports local families navigating medical complexities through The Lavender Gray Project. ⛳💜
Available for sponsors whose sponsorship package does not already include a team entry. Add a discounted 4-person team registration to join us on the course for a day of golf, community, and impact supporting The Lavender Gray Project. Includes tournament entry for four players, lunch, driving range access before play, player swag bags, and on-course games and contests. ⛳💜
Good for one do-over during tournament play. Limited to 2 mulligans per player. Proceeds support The Lavender Gray Project and local families navigating medical complexities. ⛳💜
Includes four mulligans for tournament play at a discounted rate. Limited to 2 packs per team/player. Proceeds support The Lavender Gray Project and local families navigating medical complexities. ⛳💜
Includes access for one player to tournament games and on-course challenges throughout the event. Mulligans are sold separately. Pre-purchase to skip the lines and enjoy all the fun on the course while supporting The Lavender Gray Project. ⛳💜
Includes access for all four players on one team to tournament games and on-course challenges throughout the event. Mulligans are sold separately. Pre-purchase to simplify check-in, skip the lines, and enjoy all the fun on the course while supporting The Lavender Gray Project. ⛳💜
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!