Swing It Golf Tournament Sponsorships

1339 Co Rd 4516

Castroville, TX 78009, USA

Title Sponsor
$5,000

2 complimentary teams

Speaking opportunity at awards ceremony

Logo placement on event shirts, banners, and printed materials

Opportunity to provide branded promotional items in player gift bags

Recognition on all Swing It Foundation social media platforms before and after the event

Verbal recognition during ceremonies

Meal Sponsor
$3,000

Entry for 1 team

Meal sponsorship credit in event program and signage

Logo on all advertising and marketing materials

Verbal recognition during ceremonies

Opportunity to provide promotional items for gift bags

Recognition across all Swing It Foundation social media channels

T-Shirt Sponsor
$2,500

Entry for 1 team

Meal included for your team

Company logo printed on event t-shirts

Logo featured on all advertising materials

Verbal recognition during ceremonies

Opportunity to include promo items in gift bags

Post-event social media recognition

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Company logo on all advertising materials

Verbal recognition during ceremonies

Opportunity to include items in player gift bags

Social media recognition following the event

Gold Sponsor
$500

Company logo on all event advertising

Verbal recognition during ceremonies

Opportunity to provide promotional items for player bags

Social media acknowledgment post-event

Hole Sponsor
$250

Hole sponsor sign with your company logo

Verbal recognition during opening remarks and awards ceremony

Opportunity to include promo items in player gift bags

Social media mention after event

Add a donation for Swing It Foundation

$

