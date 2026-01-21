Swing Phi Swing SFI- NE Region

Swing Phi Swing SFI- NE Region Sponsorship Form

Full Page Ad
$69

For placement in the 2026 Regional Meeting Souvenir Journal.


Ad must be print ready. Ads will be printed as submitted. Format: 300DPI PNG, JPG, PDF

Half Page Ad
$45

For placement in the 2026 Regional Meeting Souvenir Journal


Ad must be print ready. Ads will be printed as submitted. Format: 300DPI PNG, JPG, PDF

Quarter Page Ad
$25

For placement in the 2026 Regional Meeting Souvenir Journal


Ad must be print ready. Ads will be printed as submitted. Format: 300DPI PNG, JPG, PDF

Regional Supporter
$12.69

For placement in the 2026 Regional Meeting Souvenir Journal

Corporate Sponsorship- GOLD
$1,000
  • Listed as sponsor during meeting on main banner
  • Listed as a sponsor in our national publication
  • Social media post
  • Full page ad in souvenir journal
  • Opportunity to add Materials for welcome bags
  • Verbal Recognition at the NN Happy Hour Awards Celebration
Corporate Sponsorship- SILVER
$550
  • Listed as sponsor during meeting on main banner
  • Listed as a sponsor in our national publication
  • Social media post
  • Half page ad in souvenir journal
  • Opportunity to add Materials for welcome bags
  • Verbal Recognition at the NN Happy Hour Awards Celebration
Corporate Sponsorship- BRONZE
$300
  • Listed as sponsor during meeting on main event banner,
  • Listed as a sponsor in our national publication
  • Social media post
  • ¼ page ad in journal
  • Opportunity to add Materials for welcome bags
In-KIND Donations
Free

In-Kind Sponsorships will receive a quarter or half page ad in journal and Logo branding in service area.


Please select the in-kind donation in the additional questions section


  • 4 Cases of Water for Welcome Bags........$50
  • Award Ceremony.. $500
  • Photo Booth.......... $500
  • AM coffee break... $600
  • PM coffee break... $600

In-Kind donations can be customizable. please contact [email protected]

