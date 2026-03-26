Oatville Elementary PTO
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Oatville Elementary PTO

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Oatville Elementary PTO
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Swing Set Fundraiser

Single Raffle Tickets
$20

Support Oatville PTO & Win Big! 🎉

We’re raising funds for our PTO with an exciting Swing Set Fundraiser—and you don’t want to miss your chance to win!

For just $20 per ticket, you’ll be entered to win a brand new swing set professionally installed right in your backyard—creating the perfect space for fun, laughter, and lasting memories.

Not interested in a swing set? No problem!

A lower-value cash prize option is also available for the winner.

Every ticket purchased helps support Oatville PTO and directly benefits our students, staff, and school community.

🎟️ Tickets: $20 each
🏡 Grand Prize: Swing set + installation OR cash prize option

Thank you for supporting our school—we couldn’t do it without you!

Per the Lowes policy- the swing set will be delivered & installed within 20 miles of your local Lowes location

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!