Swing With An ARM of Care Auction

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Starting bid
Accompanied foursome for three golfers at Atlanta Athletic Club - Highlands Course. Our nationally renowned Highlands and Riverside courses provide magnificent golf experiences.
Value $900
Starting bid
4 nights / 5 days at Folly Beach Condo - Blackout dates apply May 15-August 15
One of Folly's Best! Pier Pointe Villas is your coastal oasis on Folly Beach. This spacious 3-bedroom 3-bathroom elevated condo boasts all stainless-steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertops and bright beach decor that you will fall in love with the moment you walk in. Spend your days taking in the views of the beloved Folly Beach Pier from your private balcony or take a walk across the street to the ocean where you can search for sharks' teeth and shells to your heart's content. Just a block away you will find all of the great shops and restaurants that the island has to offer. The location is everything!
Value: $1000
No Expiration Date!!
Starting bid
Nestled in the heart of Roswell, Georgia, the Brookfield Country Club offers an exquisite golfing experience that combines challenging gameplay with breathtaking scenery.
Carts are included.
Valid Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursdays only
Expires 3/30/27
Value $800
Starting bid
1 week in 2BR/2BA villa in Manciano, Tuscany - 2027 or later
Multiple properties offered (based on availability)
ZOLIRA, NATALIA, BAMBINI, GIOVANNA, MIRABELLA, LA TERRAZZA,VERANDA, ALLEGRA, BELLAVISTA, CASA CANTINA, ROSA VIA
The Casas are situated in the ancient hill town of Manciano with its Sienese styled fortress. The area that is known as the Maremma embraces and lavishes enchanted beauty and tradition like no other place. The Maremma exists within the magnificent Tyrrhenian Sea Region and its villages, romantic Fiora River, silvery mountains and the natural thermal spas. Yes, this is the land of the mysterious Etruscans who thrived in this precious area of southern Tuscany and left for us millions of signs of their fascinating civilizations.
Most of the Casas features two bedrooms (all double occupancy), two baths, with showers, a kitchen and a lovely living room area. There is an additional charge of $750.00 per person beyond. If parents take children, we require a $500.00 refundable deposit upon inspection, 2 weeks following the departure date.
Dates are subject to availability!
Value $4000
Starting bid
1 week in 2BR/2BA villa in Manciano, Tuscany - 2027 or later
Multiple properties offered (based on availability)
ZOLIRA, NATALIA, BAMBINI, GIOVANNA, MIRABELLA, LA TERRAZZA,VERANDA, ALLEGRA, BELLAVISTA, CASA CANTINA, ROSA VIA
The Casas are situated in the ancient hill town of Manciano with its Sienese styled fortress. The area that is known as the Maremma embraces and lavishes enchanted beauty and tradition like no other place. The Maremma exists within the magnificent Tyrrhenian Sea Region and its villages, romantic Fiora River, silvery mountains and the natural thermal spas. Yes, this is the land of the mysterious Etruscans who thrived in this precious area of southern Tuscany and left for us millions of signs of their fascinating civilizations.
Most of the Casas features two bedrooms (all double occupancy), two baths, with showers, a kitchen and a lovely living room area. There is an additional charge of $750.00 per person beyond. If parents take children, we require a $500.00 refundable deposit upon inspection, 2 weeks following the departure date.
Dates are subject to availability!
Value $4000
Starting bid
Accommodations for 2-4 people for 7 nights in our Villetta located in Antigua Village.
Booking starting in 2027 and beyond
Between the sky, the sea and the music our Antigua Village 2 level garden villa just steps away from the aqua blue waters and sandy beaches of Dickenson's Bay on the island of Antigua!! On the main level is a large open floor plan with a keeping room with queen size (pull out sofa bed), dining area that opens to a fully equipped kitchen with modern appliances full bath and large patio for alfresco dining. On the second level is the large bedroom with a king size bed, full bath with tub and shower. This room has a lovely balcony with panoramic views of the garden and the Caribbean Sea. A perfect place to catch the morning sun and sea breeze.
The community of Antigua Village situated on Dickenson's Bay is a beach stroll from the best restaurants, casino and lively bars. The famous Sandal's Grand Antigua is just a few yards away. Amenities are swimming pool, onsite provision store, onsite massage and colorful local fruit vendors, Wi-Fi and daily maid service.
Value: $3000
Starting bid
Accommodations for 2-4 people for 7 nights in our Villetta located in Antigua Village.
Booking starting in 2027 and beyond
Between the sky, the sea and the music our Antigua Village 2 level garden villa just steps away from the aqua blue waters and sandy beaches of Dickenson's Bay on the island of Antigua!! On the main level is a large open floor plan with a keeping room with queen size (pull out sofa bed), dining area that opens to a fully equipped kitchen with modern appliances full bath and large patio for alfresco dining. On the second level is the large bedroom with a king size bed, full bath with tub and shower. This room has a lovely balcony with panoramic views of the garden and the Caribbean Sea. A perfect place to catch the morning sun and sea breeze.
The community of Antigua Village situated on Dickenson's Bay is a beach stroll from the best restaurants, casino and lively bars. The famous Sandal's Grand Antigua is just a few yards away. Amenities are swimming pool, onsite provision store, onsite massage and colorful local fruit vendors, Wi-Fi and daily maid service.
Value: $3000
Starting bid
18 Holes of Golf for 4 people including cart at Lake Arrowhead Country Club. Valid Monday-Sunday, after 12 pm on weekends and holiday. Reservations subject to availability.
The 18-hole championship Highlands Golf Course opened to rave reviews in Fall 2008 and is considered one of the best golf courses in GA. Carved into the beautiful North Georgia mountain landscape with pristine 540-acre stream-fed lake, named “Best Golf Course in Cherokee County in 2010” by Cherokee Life Magazine. The Highlands Course measures over 6998 yards from the tips and features full-service practice facilities including a driving range, chipping greens and putting greens.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Green fees for 4 players plus carts.
Built around a signature Greg Norman golf course and nestled into the woodlands along the Chattahoochee River in Suwanee, the River Club is a sanctuary from the outside world. Winding through century-old hardwoods on the front nine, and then along the Chattahoochee River plain on the back. Experience a sense of peace and solitude like never before on this layout that is playable for any level of golfer.
Tee times are available Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and after 1pm on Saturday, subject to availability.
Expires on 2/21/26
Value: $1000
Starting bid
Foursome at River Pines Golf. The passes are good Monday-Thursday, non -holiday, and are for green fees only. Option to rent a golf cart for $15 per player.
Created by nature and enhanced by man, River Pines Golf Course near Alpharetta, GA is sure to test all levels of golfers. One of the best public golf courses in the Atlanta area, there are 5 sets of tees to cater to all skill levels. The lush Bermuda fairways of this golf course are only topped by perfectly manicured bent grass greens. This wonderful 18-hole layout is nestled along the banks of the scenic Chattahoochee River and provides a great golf experience along with its breathtaking natural surroundings. Just a short drive from the cities of Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Lawrenceville and Duluth, River Pines is sure to keep you coming back.
The practice facilities are top-notch at River Pines Golf Course, with a full driving range, chipping & putting greens, as well as regular golf clinics to keep your golf game moving forward. Need help with your swing? Let our golf instructors get you up to par with group or private golf lessons.
Value: $180
Starting bid
The certificate includes greens fee and carts for 4 players.
Chartered in 1956, Cherokee Town and Country Club is recognized as one of America's premier private clubs. The club has two locations: the Town Club, which occupies the famed Grant Estate on West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead and the Country Club, which is located near the Chattahoochee River in Sandy Springs. The excellence of Cherokee's facilities, combined with its commitment to the highest standards in dining and member services, has brought the club an extraordinary number of honors and awards throughout the years.
Please note: Valid Tuesday through Thursday only
Value: $900
Starting bid
Four Green fees and carts at The Golf Club at Bradshaw Farm
Valid Monday-Thursday only
Set against the backdrop of the North Georgia Mountains and built on historic farm property, The Golf
Club at Bradshaw Farm’s 27 holes of challenging golf, superb amenities, and outstanding service have
earned it recognition as one of the area’s finest public courses. The course features dramatic elevation
changes, including a 100-foot drop-off from the first and tenth tees, sweeping views from each tee box across Bermuda grass fairways, and challenging, hilly greens.
Value: $240
3030 Bradshaw Club Dr, Woodstock, GA
Starting bid
Four tickets to the Atlanta Braves game on September 11 and a parking pass. Seats are in section 323 and parking pass is in Lot E43
The Atlanta Braves are an American professional baseball team based in the Atlanta Metropolitan area. The club was founded in Boston, Massachusetts in 1871 as the Boston Red Stockings.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Come relax and recharge at The NOW Massage Roswell
Enjoy Your Gift Card NOW for $200.00.
The NOW Massage Roswell offers 3 signature massage styles and custom enhancements such as Deep Tissue, Gliding Cupping, and Crystal Hot Stones.
601 Houze Way, Suite 400 Roswell, GA
Value $200
Starting bid
PGA TOUR Superstore Players’ Club PLUS Golf and Tennis Membership for one year.
Value: $299
Starting bid
7 nights in 3 BR / 2BA in Guanacaste, Costa Rica.
The northern coast of Guanacaste, Costa Rica, known as the "Gold Coast," is a sun-drenched region defined by stunning white-sand beaches, calm bays and vibrant coastal towns. It serves as a premier destination for luxury resorts, world-class surfing, and diving, yet retains a rustic charm near national parks like Santa Rosa. The landscape is characterized by tropical dry forests and dramatic rolling hills that contrast sharply with the lush rainforests found elsewhere in the country. Easily accessible via the Liberia International Airport (LIR), this area perfectly blends adventure, relaxation, and a "Pura Vida" lifestyle.
The 3BR/2BA, recently built 2400 sf house is situated approximately 1.5 miles from the town of Potrero, and the Pacific Ocean beach, in a valley surrounded by lush hills. Several towns and beaches are within a 20-minute drive providing restaurants, shopping and pristine beaches. The Liberia airport is less than an hour away. Three golf courses within a 50 minute drive.
The property is fully furnished with Starlink internet, washer/dryer, full kitchen and a swimming pool. Watch fantastic sunsets over the hilltops or take a short drive to the beach. Listen to the howler monkeys and see many species of tropical birds from the patio.
This certificate does not have an expiration. Now scheduling for 2027 and beyond
Value: $1700
Starting bid
Gift Certificate at Skin IQ for a Photofacial
A Photofacial is a non-invasive treatment that helps improve skin tone, reduce sun damage, redness, and pigmentation. You may feel a mild snapping sensation during treatment, but discomfort is minimal and no downtime is required. Over the following days, skin appears brighter, clearer, and more even toned. It cannot be performed on pregnant women, nor 2 weeks after a prolonged direct sun exposure/tanned skin.
Skin IQ Medspa:
Buckhead
56 E. Andrews Drive. NW, Suite 20
Atlanta, Ga
Value: $350
Expires:
December 2026
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 1 Sun Damage Eraser
A Medical Grade Chemical Peel for the Chest OR Face with Dermaplaning
at Skin IQ.
Schedule your treatment at least 3 weeks before or after any recent direct sun exposure.
Please note: Downtime consists in mild peeling and rarely, but possible, pink skin for about 4-5 days. This peel is popular due to lack of discomfort and downtime, and any risk associated with different skin types. The turnover of the skin is in a dust-like manner versus most common massive layers of skin shedding associated with risk for pigmentation. It is recommended for pigmentation, as well as skin rejuvenation, collagen stimulation, acne, acne scars.
Skin IQ Medspa: Buckhead
56 E. Andrews Drive. NW, Suite 20 Atlanta,
Value: $250
Expires:
December 2026
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 1 Package of 3 Laser Hair Removal Treatments
Underarm OR Regular Bikini
Please make sure you schedule your treatment at least 1 week before or after any recent ‘sunburn’ on the treated areas. Please shave the treatment area during the day of your scheduled treatment. It is not usable during pregnancy. Multiple treatments will be necessary for best results.
Skin IQ Medspa: Buckhead
56 E. Andrews Drive. NW, Suite 20 Atlanta,
Value: $450
Expires:
December 2026
Starting bid
One month membership at SFX Fitness along with (6) 30-minute private training sessions with lead trainer, Nadine Johnson
Please note: All 6 training sessions must be used within the one month of the complimentary gym membership.
Only one certificate per person!
Certificate expires April 2027
925 Woodstock Rd. #102, Roswell, GA
Starting bid
Second Offering:
One month membership at SFX Fitness along with (6) 30-minute private training sessions with lead trainer, Nadine Johnson
Please note: All 6 training sessions must be used within the one month of the complimentary gym membership.
Only one certificate per person!
Certificate expires April 2027
925 Woodstock Rd. #102, Roswell, GA
Starting bid
Third Offering:
One month membership at SFX Fitness along with (6) 30-minute private training sessions with lead trainer, Nadine Johnson
Please note: All 6 training sessions must be used within the one month of the complimentary gym membership.
Only one certificate per person!
Certificate expires April 2027
925 Woodstock Rd. #102, Roswell, GA
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