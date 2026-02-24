Swing With An ARM of Care Auction

1 week in 2BR/2BA villa in Manciano, Tuscany - 2027 or later

Multiple properties offered (based on availability)

ZOLIRA, NATALIA, BAMBINI, GIOVANNA, MIRABELLA, LA TERRAZZA,VERANDA, ALLEGRA, BELLAVISTA, CASA CANTINA, ROSA VIA

The Casas are situated in the ancient hill town of Manciano with its Sienese styled fortress. The area that is known as the Maremma embraces and lavishes enchanted beauty and tradition like no other place. The Maremma exists within the magnificent Tyrrhenian Sea Region and its villages, romantic Fiora River, silvery mountains and the natural thermal spas. Yes, this is the land of the mysterious Etruscans who thrived in this precious area of southern Tuscany and left for us millions of signs of their fascinating civilizations.





Most of the Casas features two bedrooms (all double occupancy), two baths, with showers, a kitchen and a lovely living room area. There is an additional charge of $750.00 per person beyond. If parents take children, we require a $500.00 refundable deposit upon inspection, 2 weeks following the departure date.





Dates are subject to availability!





Value $4000