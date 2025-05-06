Swinging For A Cure

• Foursome, cart, lunch for 4 people • One 8 ½ x 11 sign • Facebook/webpage announcement • Recognition throughout the event • Option to have brochures/items for swag bags • Swag Bag to include polo shirt and other logo'd items • 2 Feather Flags • 4 mulligans (1 per player)
• Foursome, cart, lunch for 4 people • One 8 ½ x 11 sign • Recognition at event • Facebook/webpage announcement • Option to have brochures/items for swag bags • Swag Bag to include polo shirt and other logo'd items
• Twosome, cart, lunch for 2 people • One 8 ½ x 11 sign • Recognition at event • Facebook/webpage announcement • Swag Bag to include polo shirt and other logo'd items
• 4 Golfers • Carts • Green fees • Lunch • Closest to the pin • Longest drive • Putting contest
• 2 Golfers • Carts • Green fees • Lunch • Closest to the pin • Longest drive • Putting contest
• 1 Golfer • Carts • Green fees • Lunch • Closest to the pin • Longest drive • Putting contest
