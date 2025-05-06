Swinging For A Cure

161 Gorham Pond Rd

Goffstown, NH 03045, USA

The Champion's Drive Sponsorship
$1,800

• Foursome, cart, lunch for 4 people • One 8 ½ x 11 sign • Facebook/webpage announcement • Recognition throughout the event • Option to have brochures/items for swag bags • Swag Bag to include polo shirt and other logo'd items • 2 Feather Flags • 4 mulligans (1 per player)

The Steady Swing Sponsorship
$1,500

• Foursome, cart, lunch for 4 people • One 8 ½ x 11 sign • Recognition at event • Facebook/webpage announcement • Option to have brochures/items for swag bags • Swag Bag to include polo shirt and other logo'd items

The Power Putt Sponsorship
$750

• Twosome, cart, lunch for 2 people • One 8 ½ x 11 sign • Recognition at event • Facebook/webpage announcement • Swag Bag to include polo shirt and other logo'd items

Golf Player - 4 Some Package
$800

• 4 Golfers • Carts • Green fees • Lunch • Closest to the pin • Longest drive • Putting contest

Golf Player - 2 Some Package
$400

• 2 Golfers • Carts • Green fees • Lunch • Closest to the pin • Longest drive • Putting contest

Golf Player - Single Package
$200

• 1 Golfer • Carts • Green fees • Lunch • Closest to the pin • Longest drive • Putting contest

Add a donation for Locke's Promise, Inc.

$

