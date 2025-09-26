Locke's Promise, Inc.

Locke's Promise, Inc.

Swinging For A Cure - 2026

161 Gorham Pond Rd

Goffstown, NH 03045, USA

The Champion's Drive Corporate Team
$1,500

Foursome, cart, 3 meals for 4 people
One 8 ½ x 11 sign lawn sign
Facebook/webpage announcement
Recognition throughout the event
• Each player gets an event bag to include an event polo shirt and other logo'd items
8 mulligans (2 per player)•

• Option to have brochures/items for swag bags



The Steady Swing Corporate Team
$1,000

• Twosome cart, 3 meals for 2 people
One 8 ½ x 11 sign lawn sign
Facebook/webpage announcement
Recognition throughout the event
• Each player gets an event bag to include an event polo shirt and other logo'd items
4 mulligans (2 per player)

• Option to have brochures/items for swag bags

The Power Putt Corporate Team
$750

Twosome, cart, 3 meals for 2 people
One 8 ½ x 11 sign
Recognition at event
Facebook/webpage announcement

• 2 mulligans (1 per player)
Swag Bag to include polo shirt and other logo'd items

4Some Package
$800

4 Golfers
Carts
Green fees
Breakfast, Snack on the Turn & Lunch
8 Mulligans (2 per player)

2Some Package
$400

2 Golfers
Carts
Green fees
Breakfast, Snack on the Turn & Lunch
4 Mulligans (2 per player)

Single Package
$200

1 Golfer
Carts
Green fees
Breakfast, Snack on the Turn & Lunch
2 Mulligans (2 per player)

