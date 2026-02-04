Michal's Hope Inc

Hosted by

Michal's Hope Inc

About this event

Swinging For Health: Tee Up for Health Golf Fundraiser

1010 Greenwood Blvd

Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA

General Admission
$80

 Your entry includes golf play, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and exciting raffles throughout the event.

Non golfer adult
$40

 Your entry includes delicious food, refreshing drinks, and exciting raffles throughout the event. No play time


Child
$30

 Your entry includes delicious food, refreshing drinks, and exciting raffles throughout the event.

Can include or exclude play time

Team
$480
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

 Your entry includes play for up to 6 people, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and exciting raffles throughout the event.


Sponsor a Bay
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

 Your entry includes up to six players, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and exciting raffles throughout the event. Your logo and or name will be listed on the Bays, LeaderBoards, flyers, and media.


Sponsor a Bay
$250

 Your entry includes delicious food, refreshing drinks, and exciting raffles throughout the event.

Name and logo will appear in Bay.

Add a donation for Michal's Hope Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!