Swinging For Health: Tee Up for Health Golf Fundraiser

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About this event
Your entry includes golf play, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and exciting raffles throughout the event.
Your entry includes delicious food, refreshing drinks, and exciting raffles throughout the event. No play time
Your entry includes delicious food, refreshing drinks, and exciting raffles throughout the event.
Can include or exclude play time
Your entry includes play for up to 6 people, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and exciting raffles throughout the event.
Your entry includes up to six players, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and exciting raffles throughout the event. Your logo and or name will be listed on the Bays, LeaderBoards, flyers, and media.
Your entry includes delicious food, refreshing drinks, and exciting raffles throughout the event.
Name and logo will appear in Bay.
$
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