Nac-save Our Youth Foundation

Hosted by

Nac-save Our Youth Foundation

About this event

Swinging for our Youth Golf Classic

1 Bide-A-Wee Ln

Portsmouth, VA 23701, USA

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

- Mentions in all marketing for tournament.

- Top position on tournament banner and all marketing materials.

- Shared hole sponsorship, name on tournament gift bags.

- VIP Parking, breakfast box, Lunch, 16 Drink Tickets.

- PR mentions and on-site vendor.

- Opportunity to speak prior to start time (3 minutes).

- 2 teams, 8 Mulligans, 8 raffle tickets, 16 drink tickets, and a gift bag for each player.

Hole in One Sponsor
$1,500

- Name on tournament banner and signage.

- Hole sponsorship ($50,000 Hole in One Prize Cash or Car TBD).

- Complimentary breakfast box and lunch, included.

- 1 team.

- 8 drink tickets and on-site vendor.

- Company logo on gift bags, signage on one hole, and a gift bag for each player.

Silver Sponsor
$1,400

- Name on tournament banner and signage (prominent position).

- Shared hole sponsorship.

- 1 team.

- Complimentary breakfast box and lunch, 4 drink tickets, and a gift bag for each player.

- 4 raffle tickets and on-site vendor.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,250

- Signage and banner placement on cart.

- Your company mentioned each time a beverage is given, and 2 minutes to speak before start.

- Opportunity to ride along in beverage cart with driver to distribute marketing material.

- Shared hole sponsorship, announcements throughout tournament.

- 1 team and a gift bag for each player.

Tournament Gift Bag Sponsor
$1,250

- 1 team and a gift bag for each player.

- Company logo on gift bags.

- Breakfast box and Lunch.

- Signage on one hole.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

- Name on tournament banner (Lower 4th) and shared hole sponsor.

- 1 team, breakfast box and lunch, and a gift bag per player.

- 4 drink tickets.

Foursome
$500

1 team, complimentary breakfast box and lunch, four drink tickets and a gift bag for each player.

Individual
$125

1 green fees, complimentary breakfast box and lunch, 1 drink ticket, and a gift bag.

On-Site Vendor
$250

Includes opportunity to set up vendor table on select holes.

Hole Sponsor
$150

Includes yard sign presence on a hole.

Add a donation for Nac-save Our Youth Foundation

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