Swinging for our Youth Golf Classic

About this event
- Mentions in all marketing for tournament.
- Top position on tournament banner and all marketing materials.
- Shared hole sponsorship, name on tournament gift bags.
- VIP Parking, breakfast box, Lunch, 16 Drink Tickets.
- PR mentions and on-site vendor.
- Opportunity to speak prior to start time (3 minutes).
- 2 teams, 8 Mulligans, 8 raffle tickets, 16 drink tickets, and a gift bag for each player.
- Name on tournament banner and signage.
- Hole sponsorship ($50,000 Hole in One Prize Cash or Car TBD).
- Complimentary breakfast box and lunch, included.
- 1 team.
- 8 drink tickets and on-site vendor.
- Company logo on gift bags, signage on one hole, and a gift bag for each player.
- Name on tournament banner and signage (prominent position).
- Shared hole sponsorship.
- 1 team.
- Complimentary breakfast box and lunch, 4 drink tickets, and a gift bag for each player.
- 4 raffle tickets and on-site vendor.
- Signage and banner placement on cart.
- Your company mentioned each time a beverage is given, and 2 minutes to speak before start.
- Opportunity to ride along in beverage cart with driver to distribute marketing material.
- Shared hole sponsorship, announcements throughout tournament.
- 1 team and a gift bag for each player.
- 1 team and a gift bag for each player.
- Company logo on gift bags.
- Breakfast box and Lunch.
- Signage on one hole.
- Name on tournament banner (Lower 4th) and shared hole sponsor.
- 1 team, breakfast box and lunch, and a gift bag per player.
- 4 drink tickets.
1 team, complimentary breakfast box and lunch, four drink tickets and a gift bag for each player.
1 green fees, complimentary breakfast box and lunch, 1 drink ticket, and a gift bag.
Includes opportunity to set up vendor table on select holes.
Includes yard sign presence on a hole.
$
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