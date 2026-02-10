Swings for Finn Golf Tournament 2026

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Save $200 when you combine a tee box and foursome!
Includes: Signage at a single tee box. Foursome Golf Package on the more challenging River Course.
Save $200 when you combine a tee box and foursome!
Includes: Signage at a single tee box. Foursome Golf Package on the beautiful Lakes Course.
Includes: Foursome Golf Package on the more challenging River Course. Breakfast, lunch/dinner, snacks, unlimited beer & soft drinks. Swag bag and entry to course competitions.
Includes: Foursome Golf Package on the beautiful Lakes Course. Breakfast, lunch/dinner, snacks, unlimited beer & soft drinks. Swag bag and entry to on course competitions.
Includes: Twosome Golf Package on Lakes Course.
Breakfast, lunch/dinner, snacks, unlimited beer & soft drinks.
Swag bag and entry to on course competitions.
$
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