Giving Strength Inc

Hosted by

Giving Strength Inc

About this event

Swings for Finn Golf Tournament 2026

310 Links Ln

Queenstown, MD 21658, USA

Tee Box Sponsor & Player Combo Deal - River Course
$1,080
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Save $200 when you combine a tee box and foursome!
Includes: Signage at a single tee box. Foursome Golf Package on the more challenging River Course.

Tee Box Sponsor & Player Combo Deal - Lakes Course
$1,020
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Save $200 when you combine a tee box and foursome!
Includes: Signage at a single tee box. Foursome Golf Package on the beautiful Lakes Course.

Eagle Player Package - River Course
$780
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes: Foursome Golf Package on the more challenging River Course. Breakfast, lunch/dinner, snacks, unlimited beer & soft drinks. Swag bag and entry to course competitions.

Eagle Player Package - Lakes Course
$720
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes: Foursome Golf Package on the beautiful Lakes Course. Breakfast, lunch/dinner, snacks, unlimited beer & soft drinks. Swag bag and entry to on course competitions.

Birdie Player Package - Lakes Course
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes: Twosome Golf Package on Lakes Course.
Breakfast, lunch/dinner, snacks, unlimited beer & soft drinks.
Swag bag and entry to on course competitions.

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