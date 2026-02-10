Swings for Finn Golf Tournament Sponsorships 2026

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About this event
Includes two foursomes on course of your choosing.
Logo on entrance welcome banner.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
Prominent recognition in media announcements.
Opportunity to speak at the reception.
Opportunity to provide company branded item for player gift bags.
4 social media mentions.
Verbal recognition at event.
Commemorative “Thank You” gift presented at reception.
8 complimentary mulligans.
VIP Parking.
Reserved seating at reception.
Includes one foursome on course of your choosing.
Logo on table tent cards.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
Signage at Food Pavilion.
Opportunity to provide company branded item for player gift bags.
3 social media mentions.
Verbal recognition at the reception.
4 complimentary mulligans.
Reserved seating at the reception.
Includes one foursome on course of your choosing.
Logo on a golf gift item gifted to every golfer. Items such as t-shirts, umbrellas, tumblers, etc.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
3 social media mentions.
Verbal recognition at event.
4 complimentary mulligans.
Includes one foursome on course of your choosing.
Logo on commemorative ball marker gifted to every golfer.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
2 social media mentions.
Verbal recognition at the event.
Includes one foursome on course of your choosing.
Logo on a golf gift item gifted to every golfer. Items such as golf towels, golf balls, koozies, etc.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
2 social media mentions.
Verbal recognition at the event.
The Chick-fil-A Lunch Sponsor includes one foursome on course of your choosing.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
Signage at Food Pavilion.
Opportunity to provide company branded item for player gift bags.
2 social media mentions.
Verbal recognition at the reception.
Includes one foursome on course of your choosing.
Present tournament prizes to 1st Place foursome on both courses.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
Social media mention.
Verbal recognition at event.
Includes one foursome on the more challenging River Course.
Beverage cart signage.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
Social media mention.
Verbal recognition at the event.
Includes one foursome on Lakes Course.
Beverage cart signage.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
Social media mention.
Verbal recognition at the event.
100% tax deductible.
Beverage cart signage.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
Verbal recognition at the event.
Social media mention.
Includes one foursome on course of your choosing.
Signage on one of the two carts in each foursome on both courses.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
Opportunity to provide company branded item for player gift bags.
Social media mention.
Verbal recognition at the event.
Includes one foursome on course of your choosing.
Signage at the putting green throughout the event.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
Prize give away on the green.
Social media mention.
Verbal recognition at the event.
Includes foursome on the more challenging River Course.
Signage at the tee box.
Social media mention.
Includes foursome on Lakes Course.
Signage at the tee box.
Social media mention.
Includes foursome on the more challenging River Course.
Signage at the tee box.
Social media mention.
Includes foursome on Lakes Course.
Signage at the tee box.
Social media mention.
Includes foursome on the more challenging River Course.
Signage at the tee box.
Social media mention.
Includes foursome on Lakes Course.
Signage at the tee box.
Social media mention.
100% tax deductible.
Logo on scorecard.
Social media mention.
Includes foursome on Lakes Course.
Signage at the Driving Range.
Social media mention.
100% tax deductible.
Signage by the putting green.
100% tax deductible.
Logo on mulligan card.
100% tax deductible.
Signage at a single tee box.
$
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