Giving Strength Inc

Hosted by

Giving Strength Inc

About this event

Swings for Finn Golf Tournament Sponsorships 2026

310 Links Ln

Queenstown, MD 21658, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes two foursomes on course of your choosing.
Logo on entrance welcome banner.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
Prominent recognition in media announcements.
Opportunity to speak at the reception.
Opportunity to provide company branded item for player gift bags.
4 social media mentions.
Verbal recognition at event.
Commemorative “Thank You” gift presented at reception.
8 complimentary mulligans.
VIP Parking.
Reserved seating at reception.

Dinner Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes one foursome on course of your choosing.
Logo on table tent cards.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
Signage at Food Pavilion.
Opportunity to provide company branded item for player gift bags.
3 social media mentions.
Verbal recognition at the reception.
4 complimentary mulligans.
Reserved seating at the reception.

Premier Gift Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes one foursome on course of your choosing.
Logo on a golf gift item gifted to every golfer. Items such as t-shirts, umbrellas, tumblers, etc.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
3 social media mentions.
Verbal recognition at event.
4 complimentary mulligans.

Commemorative Ball Marker Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes one foursome on course of your choosing.
Logo on commemorative ball marker gifted to every golfer.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
2 social media mentions.
Verbal recognition at the event.

Golf Gift Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes one foursome on course of your choosing.
Logo on a golf gift item gifted to every golfer. Items such as golf towels, golf balls, koozies, etc.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
2 social media mentions.
Verbal recognition at the event.

Lunch Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The Chick-fil-A Lunch Sponsor includes one foursome on course of your choosing.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
Signage at Food Pavilion.
Opportunity to provide company branded item for player gift bags.
2 social media mentions.
Verbal recognition at the reception.

Tournament Prizes Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes one foursome on course of your choosing.
Present tournament prizes to 1st Place foursome on both courses.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
Social media mention.
Verbal recognition at event.

Beverage Cart Sponsor - River Course
$2,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes one foursome on the more challenging River Course.
Beverage cart signage.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
Social media mention.
Verbal recognition at the event.

Beverage Cart Sponsor - Lakes Course
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes one foursome on Lakes Course.
Beverage cart signage.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
Social media mention.
Verbal recognition at the event.

Beverage Cart Sponsor - Without Golf
$2,000

100% tax deductible.
Beverage cart signage.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
Verbal recognition at the event.
Social media mention.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes one foursome on course of your choosing.
Signage on one of the two carts in each foursome on both courses.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
Opportunity to provide company branded item for player gift bags.
Social media mention.
Verbal recognition at the event.

Putting Contest Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes one foursome on course of your choosing.
Signage at the putting green throughout the event.
Logo on event banner at registration & reception.
Prize give away on the green.
Social media mention.
Verbal recognition at the event.

Closest to the Pin Sponsor - River Course
$1,700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes foursome on the more challenging River Course.
Signage at the tee box.
Social media mention.

Closest to the Pin Sponsor - Lakes Course
$1,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes foursome on Lakes Course.
Signage at the tee box.
Social media mention.

Men's Longest Drive Sponsor - River Course
$1,700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes foursome on the more challenging River Course.
Signage at the tee box.
Social media mention.

Men's Longest Drive Sponsor - Lakes Course
$1,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes foursome on Lakes Course.
Signage at the tee box.
Social media mention.

Women's Longest Drive Sponsor - River Course
$1,700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes foursome on the more challenging River Course.
Signage at the tee box.
Social media mention.

Women's Longest Drive Sponsor - Lakes Course
$1,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes foursome on Lakes Course.
Signage at the tee box.
Social media mention.

Scorecard
$1,500

100% tax deductible.
Logo on scorecard.
Social media mention.

Driving Range Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes foursome on Lakes Course.
Signage at the Driving Range.
Social media mention.

Putting Green
$750

100% tax deductible.
Signage by the putting green.

Mulligan Card
$750

100% tax deductible.
Logo on mulligan card.

Tee Box
$500

100% tax deductible.
Signage at a single tee box.

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