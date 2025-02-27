Sisters Working It Out

Hosted by

Sisters Working It Out

About this event

SWIO Annual Fundraising Gala (2025)

9333 S Cicero Ave

Oak Lawn, IL 60453, USA

General Admission
$125

With your General Admission ticket, you’re in for an unforgettable evening! Enjoy full access to the event, indulge in a delicious plated dinner, and be captivated by live entertainment throughout the night. Plus, a cash bar will be on hand with a wide selection of beverages to keep the celebration going!

SWIOStyle - Limited Edition Fan
$15

Get ready to fan the movement in style! Our Sisters Working It Out branded fans are here—just in time to ride the wave of the Boots on the Ground craze. Whether you're dancing, advocating, or just keeping cool, these fans bring the heat while repping the mission. Limited quantities available—grab yours while they last! #BootsOnTheGround #SWIOStyle #FanTheMovement

Table Purchase (Seats 10)
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Secure a private table for 10 guests and enjoy an exclusive experience. This package includes reserved seating for your entire group, and priority service throughout the event. Perfect for corporate groups, large families, or friends looking to enjoy the evening together in style.

Donation Only
$50

Thank you for your donation! We appreciate your support of our programming. NOTE: This does not include admission to the event. Suggested Donations: A $125 Donation ​Provides a Group Breast Health Education Session, a $250 Donation Trains a Community Health Educator, and a $500 Donation helps to ​Navigate a Patient to a Screening Mammogram.

Full-Page Ad
$200

Showcase your message or business with a full-page feature in the program booklet.

Half-Page Ad
$150

Highlight your support with a prominent half-page ad.

Quarter-Page Ad
$100

Share a brief message or promo with a quarter-page ad.

Name-Only Ad
$75

Be recognized with a name listing in the supporter section.

Add a donation for Sisters Working It Out

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!