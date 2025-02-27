SWIO Annual Fundraising Gala (2025)

Hosted by
About this event
With your General Admission ticket, you’re in for an unforgettable evening! Enjoy full access to the event, indulge in a delicious plated dinner, and be captivated by live entertainment throughout the night. Plus, a cash bar will be on hand with a wide selection of beverages to keep the celebration going!
Get ready to fan the movement in style! Our Sisters Working It Out branded fans are here—just in time to ride the wave of the Boots on the Ground craze. Whether you're dancing, advocating, or just keeping cool, these fans bring the heat while repping the mission. Limited quantities available—grab yours while they last! #BootsOnTheGround #SWIOStyle #FanTheMovement
Secure a private table for 10 guests and enjoy an exclusive experience. This package includes reserved seating for your entire group, and priority service throughout the event. Perfect for corporate groups, large families, or friends looking to enjoy the evening together in style.
Thank you for your donation! We appreciate your support of our programming. NOTE: This does not include admission to the event. Suggested Donations: A $125 Donation Provides a Group Breast Health Education Session, a $250 Donation Trains a Community Health Educator, and a $500 Donation helps to Navigate a Patient to a Screening Mammogram.
Showcase your message or business with a full-page feature in the program booklet.
Highlight your support with a prominent half-page ad.
Share a brief message or promo with a quarter-page ad.
Be recognized with a name listing in the supporter section.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!