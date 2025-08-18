Symphonic Winds of the Pacific

Offered by

Symphonic Winds of the Pacific

About the memberships

SWOTP Member Dues 2025-2026 Season

New or Renewal membership - full season
$70

Valid for one year

Membership dues for the 2025 - 2026 season paid in full.

The 2025 - 2026 Season dates are September 1, 2025 to August 31, 2026.

New or Renewal Membership - half season installments
$40

Valid for one year

Membership dues for the 2025 - 2026 season paid in two installments. The second installment is due by March 31, 2026. Save money by paying for the full season.

The 2025 - 2026 Season dates are September 1, 2025 to August 31, 2026.

Add a donation for Symphonic Winds of the Pacific

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!