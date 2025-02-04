South Whidbey Schools Foundation
South Whidbey Schools Foundation Fundraising Gala 2025
5725 Country Club Dr
Langley, WA 98260, USA
Single Ticket
$125
2025 SWSF Gala Dinner Saturday, April 26 5:00 p.m. Useless Bay Golf & Country Club
2025 SWSF Gala Dinner Saturday, April 26 5:00 p.m. Useless Bay Golf & Country Club
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Table of 8
$875
groupTicketCaption
Table sponsorships are available for $875 (seating 8 people) and are a great way to show your support of our public schools.
Table sponsorships are available for $875 (seating 8 people) and are a great way to show your support of our public schools.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout