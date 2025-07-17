Open House Week Events | August 2025

3305 E Silver Springs Blvd

Ocala, FL 34470, USA

Birthday Celebration & Open House Community Stages
free

August 24 | 1:00–3:00 PM

🎂 Celebrate Two Years of Community Stages!
Join us at our home-in-residence, Chelsea Art Center, for a playful birthday-style Open House as we kick off our third season of theatre arts for all ages. Meet the creative team, explore fall classes, enjoy short performances, try hands-on activity stations, and grab a sweet little treat! It’s the perfect way to get inspired and find your fall fit. 🎭🎤🎈

Kids Club: Palette Pals Demo Class
free

August 25 | 4:00–5:00 PM

🎨 Kids Club – Palette Pals Demo Day

Young artists ages 7–12 are invited to sample Chelsea Art Center’s afterschool Kids Club with a hands-on acrylic painting class led by Barbara Fife. Come explore color, creativity, and canvas in this free trial session—and get a peek at the full weekly lineup, including sketching, origami, clay, and more! A great intro for creative kids and curious families.

Homeschool Arts Sampler
free

Tuesday, August 26 | 12:00–1:30 PM

Calling all homeschool families! Drop in for free demo classes with Performing Arts Local (PAL) and Visual Arts Local (VAL), our creative daytime offerings specifically designed for homeschoolers. From theatre games to hands-on art activities, it’s a joyful sneak peek at the fall semester. Come learn, move, make, and play! 🎨🎭📚

Adult Play Date
free

Wednesday, August 28 | 6:30–8:00 PM

No pressure, just play! Our adult night is all about saying “yes” to joy. Whether you want to sing, move, try improv, or just watch and laugh—this relaxed session will meet you where you are. Bring a friend and your sense of fun! 🎭🎵🕺

Audition Prep Workshop
free

Thursday, August 29 | 5:30–7:00 PM

Ages 9–18: Ready to shine in the spotlight? Join our creative team for a free audition workshop to prep for the Community Stages Holiday Musical. Bring your own song or monologue—or use one of ours—and get tips, feedback, and a big boost of confidence! 🎶🌟

