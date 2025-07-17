Open House Week Events | August 2025

August 24 | 1:00–3:00 PM



🎂 Celebrate Two Years of Community Stages!

Join us at our home-in-residence, Chelsea Art Center, for a playful birthday-style Open House as we kick off our third season of theatre arts for all ages. Meet the creative team, explore fall classes, enjoy short performances, try hands-on activity stations, and grab a sweet little treat! It’s the perfect way to get inspired and find your fall fit. 🎭🎤🎈

August 24 | 1:00–3:00 PM



🎂 Celebrate Two Years of Community Stages!

Join us at our home-in-residence, Chelsea Art Center, for a playful birthday-style Open House as we kick off our third season of theatre arts for all ages. Meet the creative team, explore fall classes, enjoy short performances, try hands-on activity stations, and grab a sweet little treat! It’s the perfect way to get inspired and find your fall fit. 🎭🎤🎈

seeMoreDetailsMobile