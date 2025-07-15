Youth Performing Arts Classes | SY 25/26

Hosted by
🧡 Family Playhouse • Ages 5–11 with an adult • Sundays | 3:00–4:00 PM | January 11 - March 22 • Tuition: $125 per family • A joyful, story-rich theatre experience for young artists and their grownups! 🎭 Each week, families create together through movement, music, and storytelling, exploring tales from around the world and across time. ✨ Strengthen creative skills, spark imagination, and make something beautiful—together. 🫧
Ages 9–14
Tuesdays | 12:00–1:30 PM
January 14 - March 24
PAL is back! This hands-on performing arts program helps homeschool learners develop expressive tools that go far beyond the stage—building confidence, communication, collaboration, and creative thinking. Each session blends acting, improvisation, music, and movement into energetic, low-pressure explorations designed to meet learners where they are. Whether you’re returning or joining for the first time, you’ll stretch your voice, body, and imagination through a wide range of theatrical styles and stories.
🧭 This season, we’ll explore the power of storytelling across time, from classic tales to contemporary voices.
🫧
💲 Tuition: $160
💡 Bundle and Save with Homeschool VAL for $295
Ages 9–14
Thursdays | 12:00–1:30 PM
January 15 - March 26
Back by popular demand! VAL invites homeschool learners to explore the world of theatre through visual storytelling. Students dive into creative design projects inspired by costume, scenic, and prop design—while developing a strong foundation in color theory, drawing, and collaborative creation.
Perfect on its own or as a complement to PAL, this class gives students a tangible way to bring stories to life through hands-on projects and guided artistic exploration.
🖌️ This season, our artistic time machine travels through theatre history and global design traditions!
🫧
💲 Tuition: $160
💡 Bundle with PAL for $295
Ages 9–14
Tuesdays & Thursdays | 12:00–1:30 PM
Looking for the full creative experience? Combine PAL (Performing Arts) and VAL (Visual Arts) for two days a week of joyful learning and expressive exploration. This combo builds the whole artist—from voice and movement to visual storytelling—while supporting communication, teamwork, and personal growth. Whether you're returning or just beginning, this is a playful, skill-building journey rooted in theatre arts and community connection.
🌀 This term, we’re drawing inspiration from stories across time—uniting past and present through creativity.
🫧 Includes creative share-cases for both programs—either live or recorded for family viewing—plus a portfolio of artistic growth.
September 16 – November 20
💲 Tuition: $295 for homeschool bundle
Monday, January 12 @ 5:30 PM
Location: Chelsea Art Center
🎭 Interested in auditioning for this year’s holiday production? Join us for a fun, supportive prep workshop led by the show’s director and music director! Work with the creative team to build confidence, practice audition material, and learn what to expect.
🎶 Bring a monologue or song if you have one—otherwise, we’ll provide something for you! No experience necessary.
✨ Open to ages 10–18. Participation is free, but registration is required.
🎄 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer JR – Audition Registration
Ages 10–18
We're casting for a joyful, music-filled holiday production that will tour Marion County this December!
🎭 Auditions: Tuesday, January 15 | 5:30–7:30 PM
🎶 Free Prep Workshop: Thursday, Aug. 28 | 5:30–7:30 PM
📍 Chelsea Art Center, 3305 E. Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala
🎟️ Audition Fee: $10 (applied to tuition or refunded if not cast)
Prepare a short monologue and a holiday song. Sheet music encouraged but not required. Don’t worry—materials will be available if needed.
Rehearsals begin Sept. 9 and run Tuesdays & Thursdays, 6:00–8:00 PM. Not all actors are called to every rehearsal.
Tuition: $425 Senior Cast (lead roles), $325 Junior Cast (ensemble). Directed by Terry LeCompte with music direction by Greg Doss.
All levels welcome. Come shine and spread cheer with us!
