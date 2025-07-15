Youth Performing Arts Classes | SY 25/26

🎭 Performing Arts Local (PAL)

Ages 9–14

Tuesdays | 12:00–1:30 PM

January 14 - March 24

PAL is back! This hands-on performing arts program helps homeschool learners develop expressive tools that go far beyond the stage—building confidence, communication, collaboration, and creative thinking. Each session blends acting, improvisation, music, and movement into energetic, low-pressure explorations designed to meet learners where they are. Whether you’re returning or joining for the first time, you’ll stretch your voice, body, and imagination through a wide range of theatrical styles and stories.

🧭 This season, we’ll explore the power of storytelling across time, from classic tales to contemporary voices.

🫧



💲 Tuition: $160

💡 Bundle and Save with Homeschool VAL for $295



